Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agc Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Ajmera Pharmasure Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 466.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.42cr) Concast Ispat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 875 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 59.65cr) Dynasty Traders Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 146 Assigned Ewac Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 151 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2377.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 199.52) Gimatex Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Fac CARE A2 500 Reaffirmed Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed Glochem Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 113 Assigned Hercules Automobiles International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd and removed fromCredit Watch Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 212.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Jay Chemical Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 425 Revised from CARE A2+ Ke Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Kissan Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Manaksia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3430 Placed under Credit Watch Manaksia Ltd ST Debt (Incl. CP) CARE A1+ 1250 Placed under - standalone Credit Watch Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3540 Reaffirmed Pl Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 470 Revised from CARE A1+(SO) Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Ltd. Shrijee Process Engineering Works ST FB Bk Fac CARE A 4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd. Shrijee Process Engineering Works ST Non-fund Based CARE A 4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd. Bk Fac Tpl Plastech Ltd CP* CARE A1 100 Assigned *carved out of working capital limits Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1156 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.6cr) Agc Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmera Pharmasure Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Revised from CARE BB B. N. Industries LT and shortterm CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended Bk Fac A4 Bindal Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Chitkara Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 983.7 Revised from CARE C Concast Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 210.00cr) Delight Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.5 Assigned Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended /CARE A4+ Dynasty Traders Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 30 Assigned A4 Educomp Infrastructure & School NCDs - 500 * Withdrawn Management Ltd * Rating withdrawn on account of NCDs not being placed Educomp Infrastructure & School NCDs - 7600* Withdrawn Management Ltd ^ Rating withdrawn on account of NCDs not being placed Educomp Infrastructure & School LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 7390.6* Revised from Management Ltd CARE A+ (SO) (enhancedfrom 560.75cr)/ * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Infrastructure & School NCDs CARE A- (SO) 1050* Revised from Management Ltd CARE A+ (SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Ewac Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Gati Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /CARE - Withdrawn A2+ Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3084.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 290.44) Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd LT/ ST Fac CARE A- /CARE 546 Reaffirmed A2+ (reduced from 59.7) Gimatex Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1848.4 Reaffirmed Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 440 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.50cr) Glochem Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 379.4 Assigned Godavari Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 366.2 Reaffirmed Hercules Automobiles International LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd and removed fromCredit Watch (Reduced from 6.33cr) Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB - 39.2 Reaffirmed Ltd. Jay Chemical Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1090.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jay Chemical Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1390 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2+ K.T.V. Health Food Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal K.T.V. Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 123.4 Assigned Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Assigned (SO) /CARE A2 (SO) Kalthia Infra-Con Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 510 Assigned Kalthia Infra-Con Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Assigned (SO) /CARE A2 (SO) Ke Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 427.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.32.06cr) Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1350 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 95.00) Kissan Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 126.3 Assigned Kog-Ktv Food Products(India) Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal Liva Ceramics Bk Fac - - Suspended Manaksia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2337 Placed under Credit Watch Manaksia Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE AA 420 Placed under Credit Watch Manaksia Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA (Is) - Placed under Credit Watch Nhdc Ltd. LT Fac CARE AA 17804.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2,061.71 cr) P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 543.7 Assigned Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 200 Reaffirmed Pl Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 30 Revised from CARE A+(SO) Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 479 Reaffirmed Ltd. Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A (SO) 160 Revised from Based)- CC CARE A +(SO) Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt Ltd.Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A(SO)/ 895* Revised from (Non Fund Based)- A1 (SO) CARE A+(SO) LC/BGs /A1+(SO) *Includes CC limit of Rs 7.5 cr as a sublimit of LC Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended /CARE A4 Rituvarsha Estates Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 900 Revised from CARE BB Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6000 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3 Shrijee Process Engineering Works LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd. Singlacherra Tea Company Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 115.6 Reaffirmed Tata Liquid Fund Scheme Open-Ended Income CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Scheme Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1196 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 89.6cr) Varadaraja Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal Vital Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2670.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.