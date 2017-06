Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindals Papers Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 887 Revised from CARE A4 B S Tar Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Bharat Parenterals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 crore) Clear Water Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialties Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 62 Reaffirmed Jmw India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.0crore) Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 77900 Reaffirmed Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE D 1301 Revised from Ltd CARE A2 Jsw Steel Ltd ST NCD CARE A1+ 7500 Withdrawn Khadim India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 232 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5315 Revised from CARE A3 Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Lovely International Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2310 Assigned Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned Pvt Ltd Meghmani Organics Ltd CP Issue# CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed # carved out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits Modern Insulators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Katol Byepass ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 16.2 Assigned Infrastructure Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1675 Reaffirmed Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd Proposed ST debt CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed /CP (STD/CP) issue# # Carved out of working capital limits Sembawang Engineers & Constructors ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 1666.8 Revised from Pte Ltd CARE A1+(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL) Semco Electric Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 395 Reaffirmed Singla Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD Programme CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Steelsmith Continental ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CARE A4+ V. R. Patil And Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Revised from CARE A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Assigned Apco Infratech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 5000 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 B S Tar Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Bharat Parenterals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 67.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 7.75 crore) Bharat Parenterals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Bindals Papers Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3507.5 Revised from CARE BB Clear Water Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Assigned Clear Water Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned /CARE A4+ Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 10594.1 Revised from CARE A Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd NCDs CARE A- 1000 Revised from CARE A Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 6200 Revised from A2+ CARE A/CARE A1 Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 440 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.00 crore) Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 32 Reaffirmed A2+ (reduced from 3.30 crore) Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Revised from CARE BB Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE D 3452.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB J. P. Iscon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1548.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.70 crore) Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialties Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114 Reaffirmed Jmw India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 245 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.0 crore) Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 150272.3 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA 8448.3 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA 4898.09 Reaffirmed Khadim India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1746 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1795 Revised from CARE BBB- Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 422.7 Reaffirmed Lovely International Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2971.9 Assigned Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd NCD Issue CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Modern Insulators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Pan India Paryatan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1860.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.158.00 crore) Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70.2 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT NCDs (NCDs)@ CARE AAA(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed @ Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Capital Limited (rated CARE AAA (long-term debt)/CARE AA+ (subordinated debt)/CARE PP- MLD AAA (equity-linked debenture) Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB 2000 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT NCDs (NCDs) CARE BB 450 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Katol Byepass LT Bk Fac CARE BB 268 Assigned Infrastructure Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE 7125 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A2 Sembawang Engineers & Constructors LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE 9040.7 Revised from Pte Ltd A(SO)/CARE CARE A+(SO) A1(SO) /CARE A1+(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL) Semco Electric Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 855 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 600 Assigned - III Shroff Oil Manufacturing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB- Singla Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Reaffirmed Solarfield Energy Pvt. Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 2100 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-I CARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme-II Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Public Deposit CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme Steel Authority Of India Ltd GoI Guaranteed CARE AAA(SO) 160 Reaffirmed Bonds* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India (GoI) Steelsmith Continental LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 413.1 Revised from Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CARE BB Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 400 Assigned V. R. Patil And Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2600 Revised from A2+ CARE A+ /CARE A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)