Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Aircel Cellular Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ Withdrawn Apar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 16645.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 2257.90 Cr Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 430 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 23 Cr Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 57.6 Reaffirmed Banswara Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed Bnc Power Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6750 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Reduced from Rs 700 Cr Dishnet Wireless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ Withdrawn Gallantt Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed Infrastil Global Impex Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Jk Sugar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd Corporate CGR 3 Reaffirmed Governance Rating Kokila Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned M/S India Nets ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 51 Reaffirmed Nakoda Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.8 Reaffirmed Navneet Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Promac Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac -Non CARE A3 2171 Reaffirmed Fund Based Enhanced from Rs 212 Cr Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 697.2 Revised from CARE A3 Rr Fab Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Shiv Edibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3.75 Cr Tufropes Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 55 Reaffirmed Uae Exchange & Financial Services ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1200 Credit Watch Ltd Enhanced from Rs 20 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Procon Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) -- Withdrawn Reduced from Rs 105 Cr Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Based) Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB- 2050 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 215 Cr Ambica Chemicals And Synthetics Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Assigned Ltd. Apar Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Apar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7143.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 48 Cr Apar Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 3043 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 187.30 Cr Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 1850.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 187.18 Cr; @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3+ 50 Assigned Asianlak Health Foods Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130.7 Assigned Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 989.6 Reaffirmed Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7168.4 Reaffirmed Better Value Leasing And Finance LtdCC Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Bnc Power Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 269.9 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd CP* -- 200 Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the CP issue of CEAT, as the CP has not been placed and there is no outstanding amount against the same. Ceat Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 11847.8 Reaffirmed Based) Enhanced from Rs 838.73 Cr Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE AAA 28500 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 7375 Reaffirmed Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8295.8 Reaffirmed Divi'S Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) -- Withdrawn Divi'S Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA+ 1040 Reaffirmed Based) Divi'S Laboratories Ltd Bk Fac (Non-Fund CARE AA+ /A1+ 1150 Reaffirmed Based) Dtl Ancillaries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Enercon Wind Farms (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350.4 credit watch Gallantt Metal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 897.8 Reaffirmed Godawari Green Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5790.6 Reaffirmed Gujarat Coastal Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 259.8 Assigned Harsh Intertrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 200 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by J. P. Iscon Ltd. (JPIL; rated CARE BBB-) India Home Loans Ltd. NCD CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Indo Asia Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 296 Reaffirmed Jk Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 445 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B 61.9 Assigned Kokila Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned M/S India Nets LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 109.5 Reaffirmed M/S India Nets Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 80 Reaffirmed /A1 (SO) Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Facility CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd. (Proposed) Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49300 Reaffirmed Nakoda Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Navneet Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Param Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 148.5 Reaffirmed Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 25 Reaffirmed Phoenix Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Promac Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 358 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 69.96 Cr Rana Steels India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 288.2 Assigned Rana Steels India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 40 Assigned Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 347.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs 44.43 Cr Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 460 Revised from CARE BBB- Rr Fab Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.6 Assigned Sarajit Food Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.1 Assigned Serum Institute Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1550 Reaffirmed Serum Institute Of India Ltd Bk Fac CARE AAA/ A1+ 13500 Reaffirmed Shiv Edibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr Shivom Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 412.6 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Raw LT Bk Fac CARE BB 144.9 Reaffirmed & Boiled Rice Mill Enhanced from Rs 14 Cr Tata Teleservices Ltd Series A PTC CARE A+ (SO) Withdrawn Titan Tex Fab Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 117.3 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1 100 Reaffirmed Uae Exchange & Financial Services LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5500 Credit Watch Ltd Enhanced from Rs 440 Cr Valecha Badwani Sendhwa Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 745 Assigned Ltd. You Broadband & Cable India Ltd Bk Fac -- 250 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)