Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aro Granite Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1177 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82.9 crore) Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd ST Bk Fac (Rupee CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed TL) (reduced from 7 crore) Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 152.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.27 crore) Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 137 Reaffirmed Brainwave Medical Technology Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Concast Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 350 Revised from /CARE A2+(SO) CARE A (SO) /CARE A1(SO) (reduced from Rs.75.00 crore) Diamond Power Transformers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 400 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Global Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Himalayan Road Construction Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1200 Revised from CARE A3+ Maharashtra Academy Of Naval Four year B. Tech CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Education And Training Marine Engineering Course Maharashtra Academy Of Naval Three year B.Sc. CARE Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Education And Training Nautical Science Course Metrochem Api P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00 crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 50000 Assigned Programme FY13 Shree Bhimeshwari Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 267 Assigned Sudhir Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Swastik Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Varrsana Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2650 Reaffirmed (reduced from 240.0 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series I CARE C (RPS) 1050 Revised from CARE D (RPS) Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE C (RPS) 1560 Revised from II CARE D (RPS) Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE C (RPS) 200 Reaffirmed III Aban Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 15171.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2,111.41 crore) Aban Offshore Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 3520 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.417.00 crore) Aro Granite Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 203 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 7.3 crore) Aro Granite Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - Withdrawn (reduced from 17.3 crore) Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd LT Bk Fac (Secured CARE BB 1135 Reaffirmed TL) (reduced from 127.48 crore) Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 860 Reaffirmed Based Working Capital Limits) (enhanced from 50 crore) Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 235.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.79 crore) Bhagya Ornaments LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT OFCDs (OFCDs)* CARE BBB 190 Reaffirmed *To be repaid in 40 quarterly instalments of Rs.0.50 cr beginning from June 30, 2012 Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Assigned Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132.9 Reaffirmed Brainwave Medical Technology Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Carrman Fabrics India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 96.5^ Reaffirmed ^ Banswara Syntex Limited (rated: CARE BBB/A3) and Carreman Michel Thierry have jointly and severally given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for the bank facilities of CFIL Concast Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 420 Reaffirmed Concast Global Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 580 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Diamond Power Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 400 Revised from CARE A (SO) (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Eurobond Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 302 Reaffirmed Fernas Construction India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1030 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 crore) Fernas Construction India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4070 Assigned /CARE A3 Freight Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 27 Revised from CARE BBB- Ginni Refractories Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B+ Global Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 234 Assigned H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 510 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.31 crore) H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1640 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.144 crore) Himalayan Road Construction Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed Hotel Babylon Inn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Indo Power Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.4 Assigned Indo Power Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1410 Assigned A4+ Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3316.7 Revised from CARE BBB Mahalaxmi Stone Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Airport Development Co. LT NCD CARE A- 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Maharashtra Airport Development Co. LT Bking Fac CARE A- 5060 Reaffirmed Ltd Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 318.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.500 crore) Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 2987.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.750 crore) Metro Medical Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 81.6 Reaffirmed Metrochem Api P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 845.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.09 crore) Monnet Daniels Coal Washeries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 126.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.8.50 crore) Nehru College Of Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000.7 Revised from Charitable Trust CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.35.52 crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 150000 Assigned Programme FY13 Saileela Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 296.7 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.22.34 crore) Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration LT Bk Fac CARE D 14234.5 Revised from Services Ltd CARE BBB- Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration LT Bk Fac CARE D 2000 Revised from Services Ltd CARE BBB- Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration LT /ST Bk Fac CARE D 5105 Revised from Services Ltd CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Shree Bhimeshwari Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 419.7 Assigned Shree Shiv Lingeries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Modern Rice LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 136.2 Reaffirmed Mill (enhanced from 9.63 crore) State Bank Of Mysore Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 6400 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2600 Reaffirmed Sudhir Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Swastik Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.5 Assigned Varrsana Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2932 Reaffirmed (reduced from 347.0 crore) Veeyu India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO)* 1500 Assigned * Based on the proposed unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd Viaton Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 454.3 Revised from CARE A-(SO) @ backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by 3F Industries Limited (CARE BBB+/CARE A2) and Creative Garments Pvt Ltd (CARE BBB/CARE A3+). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.