Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Shipyard Ltd Financial Strength Grade 4 - Reaffirmed Grading Ajeet & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Akshar Ispat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Asian Hotels (North) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Colors Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 90 Assigned Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 442cr) Gem Sugars Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 912 Assigned Holdwell Components (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Mohak Carpets Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned Nakoda Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 7000 Revised from CARE A2+ Pae Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Resins & Allied Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Rishi Consfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Tebma Shipyard Ltd Financial Strength Grade 6 (Six) - Revised from Grading Grade 5 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ainaj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Ajeet & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Akshar Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.5 Assigned Anupam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 461.2 Revised from CARE A- Anupam Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3430 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Asian Hotels (North) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2000 Reaffirmed Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BB+ 13500 Revised from Debt) CARE BBB- Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE BBB- Colors Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1410 Reaffirmed Creativeline Cotspin Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 112.2 Reaffirmed D D Steels LT Bk Fac CARE B 80.3 Assigned Dehradun Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BB+ 5284.5 Revised from Debt) CARE BBB Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4039.7 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 433.79cr) Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12029.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 843.21cr) Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE BB+ 25000 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ (enhanced from 2520) Gem Sugars Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1228.9 Assigned Gem Sugars Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 90 Assigned A4+ Gmr Rajahmundry Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30452 Revised from CARE BBB- Haridwar Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BB+ 6906 Revised from Debt) CARE BBB- Holdwell Components (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Bk facility - - Suspended Jika Automobiles & Finance Pvt. Ltd.Bk Fac - - Suspended Kanubhai B Shah & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Kbs Creations Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 300 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE A+ (SO) @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL) Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 347.5 Reaffirmed (SO)* * Rating is backed by letter of undertaking of Trident Limited (Trident) to meet the shortfall in repayment of term loan by the Lotus Integrated Texpark Limit Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 134 Assigned (SO)** ** backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Limited Lotus Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 73.1 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Border Check Post LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11410 Reaffirmed Network Ltd. Mandira Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Mohak Carpets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 313.2 Assigned Mutual Crafts Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended Nakoda Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5998.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ Pae Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Revised from CARE BBB Resins & Allied Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5 Assigned Rishi Consfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.7 Assigned Royal Foodstuffs LT Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended S.N. Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 355 Assigned Satyam Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 37.6 Reaffirmed Saveetha Institute Of Medical And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 238.6 Reaffirmed Technical Sciences Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 2093.4 Assigned Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 110.2 Assigned Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Company Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 130 Assigned Ltd Facility (SL) Suashish Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5250 Reaffirmed The Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds - Series I The Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA 300 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series II (reduced from 45.00cr) The Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series IV V N Jewellers Bk Fac - - Suspended Vaibhav Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)