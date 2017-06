Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1100 Revised from CARE A2+ Enhanced from Rs 55 Cr Devanshi Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 40 Cr Finar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Girija Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ifci Factors Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO)* 3000 Enhanced from Rs 200 Cr * backed by Letter of Comfort of IFCI Ltd. Jagson International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 965 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd Non-fund Based ST CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Jesons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1105 Reaffirmed JPL Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Nishant Infin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned NTPC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 33000 Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 100 Cr Prakashini Holding Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.2 Assigned Shree Jindal Soya Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Assigned Spotless Laundry Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 90 Reaffirmed Teesta Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Vikram Iron And Steel Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Ltd Zenith Metaplast Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd FD CARE BBB (FD) 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5 Cr B.M. Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE D 199.8 Reaffirmed Best It World (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr Devanshi Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 70 Cr Dharti Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 8.83 Cr Ecomotel Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 180 Reaffirmed Enercon Wind Farms (Hindustan) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-* 2121.6 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB* *The rating remains under credit watch in view of the ongoing dispute between the two promoter groups of Enercon India Limited (EIL, rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+ with Credit Watch), with regard to management control of the company. CARE will continue to monitor the developments in this regard in future and will take a further view on the ratings once the implications of these developments on the credit quality of the company are clear. Finar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 149.5 Reaffirmed Finar Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 1 Reaffirmed Future Value Retail Ltd NCD CARE A 6000 Credit Watch Enhanced from Rs.500 crore Girija Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Assigned IFCI Factors Ltd LT NCD CARE A- 1000 Assigned Jagson International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3447.5 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10568 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd Non-fund Based LT CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Jesons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 522.1 Reaffirmed Jpl Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 279.8 Reaffirmed Knowledge Vistas Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 370 Revised from CARE BB-(SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (B) CARE C (SO)* 500 credit watch Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD - IV CARE C (SO)* 2500 credit watch Lavasa Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 11930 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (A) CARE D 1100 Revised from CARE C (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD III (B) CARE D 500 Revised from CARE C (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD I CARE D 1000 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD II CARE D 1050 Revised from CARE C (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD II CARE D 2250 Reaffirmed Luxmi Rice Mills Bk Fac -- Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 1600 Assigned Subordinated Tier II Debt (Series VIII) MEP Cotton Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Mittatex Exports Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2150.4# Assigned #Rupee equivalent of $38.40 Million of External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) converted at 1$ = Rs. 56 Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Neogem India Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Nigam Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 66.1 Revised from CARE C Nishant Infin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned NTPC Ltd Long-TL CARE AAA 565770 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Various LT Bonds CARE AAA 87035 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Bond Programme CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed for FY13 ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Reaffirmed (Proposed Term-loan) ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2400 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 540 Cr Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT NCD CARE A 2250 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE A 3750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.275 crore Prakashini Holding Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.8 Assigned Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 63.9 Assigned Shree Jindal Soya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Sovereign Developers And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Infrastructure Ltd Spotless Laundry Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Teesta Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 245 Assigned Usha Spincoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 372.6 Assigned Vaishnavi Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Vikram Iron And Steel Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 87 Assigned Ltd Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed Zenith Metaplast Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 724.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 