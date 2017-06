Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arch Pharmalabs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4250 Revised from CARE A3 Arch Pharmalabs Ltd Short-TL CARE A4+ 1000 Revised from CARE A3 Atul Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1780 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * Company has agreed to keep sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of CPs issued Flash Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 252.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.26 Cr) Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A2 (SO) @ 200 Assigned # backed by post dated cheque from PRIL; @ Under credit watch Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A2 (SO) @ 150 Reaffirmed Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10966 Revised from CARE A1 Infrastil Global Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Kic Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Revised from CARE A3 Orient Craft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5300 Reaffirmed Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 600 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Shree Nm Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Sksml Direct Assignment Mar '12 II Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Withdrawn Sksml Direct Assignment Mar '12 V Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Withdrawn Stuti Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Swami Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd CP* - 400 Withdrawn *Rating withdrawn as the company has fully repaid the amount outstanding under the said issue. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A To Z Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 89.9 Assigned Arch Pharmalabs Ltd Long-TL CARE BB+ 7587.5 Revised from CARE BBB Arch Pharmalabs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 57500 Revised from CARE BBB Atul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2570 Revised from CARE A+ Bkb Transport Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1168 Reaffirmed Bnp Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Assigned Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Series I Bnp Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Assigned Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Series II Bnp Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Assigned Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Series III Deegee Cotsyn Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO)/ Suspended Diamond Beverages Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 289 Reaffirmed Flash Electronics India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 478.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 47.70 Cr) Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) @ 350 Reaffirmed * backed by irrevocable corporate guarantee from PRIL , @ Under credit watch Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13.3 Reaffirmed Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed (SO) @ ^ backed by Letter of Comfort from PRIL , @ Under credit watch Future Agrovet Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A2 (SO) @ ^ backed by Letter of Comfort from PRIL , @ Under credit watch Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 64.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5556.7 Revised from CARE A Itnl Road Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2334.5 Revised from Development Co. Ltd CARE BBB Kic Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 720 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from Rs. 21Cr) Orient Craft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3373.2 Revised from CARE BBB Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 162.5 Assigned Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Based) Shah Foils Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO)/ Suspended Shree Nm Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 289.2 Reaffirmed Sky Vision Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 131.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 399 * Reaffirmed *:- includes new term loan of Rs.37.50 crore Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 25 Reaffirmed A2 Stuti Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 370 Assigned Swami Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 44.9 Assigned Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.2 Revised from CARE BB- United Electricals And Transformers Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE Suspended A4 Uttranchal Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 625.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.