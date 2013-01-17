Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1050 Revised from CARE A4 Canara Robeco Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 8000 Assigned * Facility is extended to eleven debt schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Kpc Projects Ltd (Erstwhile Kcp ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Projects Ltd) Mamta Seeds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Royalline Resources Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 225 Assigned Shri Nath Gum & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Simplex Projects Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A2 700 Revised from CP)* CARE A1 * carved out of working capital limits Simplex Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3000 Revised from CARE A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 88 Assigned Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Bhole Nath Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dredging Corporation Of India LT, Tax Free, CARE AA 5000 Assigned Secured, Redeemable and Non-Convertible Infrastructure Bonds Era T&D Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 23.86cr) Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ (SO) 8000 Assigned Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCD II - - Withdrawn Kartikeya Paper Distributor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 171 Reaffirmed Kpc Projects Ltd (Erstwhile Kcp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd) (reduced from 80cr) Kpc Projects Ltd (Erstwhile Kcp Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd) /CARE A3 Mamta Seeds Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Neha Ceramic Industries Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 785.3 Assigned Simplex Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 21050 Revised from CARE A Simplex Projects Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1700 Revised from CARE A2 CARE A/ CARE A1 Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ / - Suspended CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)