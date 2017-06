Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Atharva Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A3 Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ (SO) 10 Assigned *Bank Guarantee has been sanctioned against 100% cash collateral Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Devu Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 312 Reaffirmed M/S Starlite ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Priyadarshi Purnanada Automobile ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 522.8 Reaffirmed Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 780.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Artheon Battery Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 285 Assigned Ashok Leyland Nissan Vehicles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Assigned Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) - Assigned Atharva Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Assigned Bergweff Organic India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70.5 Reaffirmed Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 360 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.40 crore) Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 14 Assigned Delhi Cargo Service Center Pvt. Ltd ST FB Facility* - - Withdrawn *Facility stands withdrawn Delhi Cargo Service Center Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1752.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Devu Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 176.1 Reaffirmed Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Supplies Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Harisons Steel Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 Hdb Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 2500 Assigned Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1193 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 1000 Assigned Il&Fs Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 44600 Reaffirmed Jasleen Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE C 90 Assigned Jmc Projects (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4816 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.424.33 crore) Jmc Projects (India) Ltd. LT/Short- Term Bk CARE A+ /CARE 23500 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ Krishnaveni Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Mohan Project Contractors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Mohan Project Contractors Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A4+ (SO) Morgan Stanley India Capital Pvt Secured Guaranteed CARE PP- MLD 253 Withdrawn Ltd. Redeemable AAA (SO) Non-Convertible Equity Linked Debentures Mvr Infrastructure And Tollways LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 2259.9 revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE C, Removal from credit watch * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Nissan Ashok Leyland Powertrain Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 850 Assigned Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2999 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Seeds Pvt Ltd) (enhanced from Rs.231.45 crore) Priyadarshi Purnanada Automobile LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Samoj Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 73.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.80) Sky Foundations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.8 Reaffirmed Swadhaar Finserve Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A (SO) 75 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)