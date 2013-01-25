Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barmer Lignite Mining Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1600 Reaffirmed Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40.5 Revised from CARE A3 Jsw Power Trading Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kosas Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Kryfs Power Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1800 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 101.25) Real Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 555 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) S.V. Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Saptagir Camphor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 140 Reaffirmed Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicate Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 83.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aman Infratex Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/ Suspended CARE A4 Barmer Lignite Mining Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 14800 Reaffirmed Bvr Malls Pvt Ltd Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 500 Assigned Dimexon Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 25.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Dimexon Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBWC) CARE BB 9439 * * reclassified into long term (earlier rated as CARE A3 ) Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 259.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 26.50 crore) Jsw Power Trading Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Kosas Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Kryfs Power Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 17) N. L. Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Rama Shyma Papers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 234.1 Reaffirmed Rama Shyma Papers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Ramdev Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 87.2 Reaffirmed Real Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 906.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.75.60 crore) S.V. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 146.3 Reaffirmed Saptagir Camphor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 388.3 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.4 Reaffirmed Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.7 Assigned Vantage Spinners Pvt Spinners Pvt Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Ltd Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 414.2 Reaffirmed Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 236.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)