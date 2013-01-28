Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Ankur Scientific Energy ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Asian Star Co. Ltd And Asian Star ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 11825 Reaffirmed
Jewels Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 880.00cr)
Asian Star Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed
Atishay Infotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned
Aunde India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 - Notice of
Withdrawal
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 35cr)
Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4500 Revised from
CARE A3
Bses Yamuna Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2900 Revised from
CARE A3
Core Education & Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 125 Revised from
CARE A1
Dharampal Premchand Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Diagold Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned
Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3980 Revised from
CARE A2+
(enhanced from Rs.320 crore)
Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Revised from
Ltd CARE A4+
J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1155 Reaffirmed
Karthik Induction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.5 Reaffirmed
Kesar Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed
L&T Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
*Facility is extended to 8 debt schemes of L&T Mutual Fund
Metro & Metro ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed
Shah Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned
Shree Ram Industries Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended
Smt Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Rao Memorial Cancer Foundation &
Research Centre
(enhanced from 0.60cr)
Terna Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from
CARE A4+
Wonder Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from
CARE A3
Zen Intratrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.P.S. International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.9 Reaffirmed
Adani Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8000 Revised from
CARE AA-
Adani Enterprises Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 17750 Revised from
A1+ CARE
AA-/CARE A1+
Amrapali Biotech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.2 Revised from
CARE B
Anil Printers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 516.2 Assigned
Anil Printers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 119.5 Assigned
Ankur Scientific Energy LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 4.78cr)
Asian Lakto Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.8 Reaffirmed
Atishay Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.9 Assigned
Aunde India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 433.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 25cr)
Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 27348.4 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Bses Yamuna Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 16547.4 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(reduced from 2,319.15cr)
Cairn India Ltd. NCD issue - - Withdrawn
Core Education & Technologies Ltd CP (CP) - 1500 Withdrawn
Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6964 Revised from
CARE A
Core Education & Technologies Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE A- 1500 Revised from
CARE A
Core Education & Technologies Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE A-/CARE 1500 Revised from
Bk Fac A2+ CARE A/ CARE
A1
Corner Point Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended
Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 978.2 Assigned
Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.9 Reaffirmed
Emi Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from
CARE A-
(enhanced from Rs.125 crore)
Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from
Ltd CARE BB+
Gdp Agro And Food Products Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended
Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28330 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2,714.65cr)
J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 141 Revised from
CARE BB
J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE B+ 127.5 Withdrawn
*The company has not availed long term loan of Rs.12.75 crore
Jadia Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended
Jagdamba Pesticides Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended
Karthik Induction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 15 Reaffirmed
Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 663 Reaffirmed
Kesar Enterprises Ltd Long-TL CARE BB 1288.1 Reaffirmed
Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac* On Notice of
Withdrawal
*The rating continues to be under "Notice of Withdrawal" for a period of one year w.e.f February
24, 2012, after which, they would stand withdrawn
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 3117 Reaffirmed
*Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
Lucky Shikshan Sansthan Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended
Manish Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 188.7 Reaffirmed
Manish Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 309 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.4 Reaffirmed
Niton Valves Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac and ST CARE - Suspended
Bk Fac BBB-/CARE A3
Purulia Metal Casting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 403 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 21.74cr)
Saibaba Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B /CARE - Suspended
A4
Shah Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 96.5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended
A4
Smt Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 738 Reaffirmed
Rao Memorial Cancer Foundation &
Research Centre
(reduced from 75.39cr)
Terna Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 156 Revised from
CARE BB+
Varad Extrusions Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.6 Assigned
Vva Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended
A4
Waa Solar Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 921 Reaffirmed
(enhanced by Rs.6.45 crore)
Waa Solar Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
(enhanced by Rs.15 crore)
Wonder Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7620 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Zen Intratrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 8.5 Assigned
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
