Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Ankur Scientific Energy ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Asian Star Co. Ltd And Asian Star ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 11825 Reaffirmed Jewels Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 880.00cr) Asian Star Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Atishay Infotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Aunde India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 - Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35cr) Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4500 Revised from CARE A3 Bses Yamuna Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2900 Revised from CARE A3 Core Education & Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 125 Revised from CARE A1 Dharampal Premchand Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Diagold Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3980 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.320 crore) Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Revised from Ltd CARE A4+ J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1155 Reaffirmed Karthik Induction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Kesar Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed L&T Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 8 debt schemes of L&T Mutual Fund Metro & Metro ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Nirala Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Shah Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Shree Ram Industries Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended Smt Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rao Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre (enhanced from 0.60cr) Terna Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE A4+ Wonder Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 Zen Intratrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.S. International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.9 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8000 Revised from CARE AA- Adani Enterprises Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 17750 Revised from A1+ CARE AA-/CARE A1+ Amrapali Biotech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.2 Revised from CARE B Anil Printers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 516.2 Assigned Anil Printers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 119.5 Assigned Ankur Scientific Energy LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 4.78cr) Asian Lakto Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.8 Reaffirmed Atishay Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.9 Assigned Aunde India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 433.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25cr) Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 27348.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bses Yamuna Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 16547.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 2,319.15cr) Cairn India Ltd. NCD issue - - Withdrawn Core Education & Technologies Ltd CP (CP) - 1500 Withdrawn Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6964 Revised from CARE A Core Education & Technologies Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE A- 1500 Revised from CARE A Core Education & Technologies Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE A-/CARE 1500 Revised from Bk Fac A2+ CARE A/ CARE A1 Corner Point Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 978.2 Assigned Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.9 Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.125 crore) Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Gdp Agro And Food Products Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,714.65cr) J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 141 Revised from CARE BB J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE B+ 127.5 Withdrawn *The company has not availed long term loan of Rs.12.75 crore Jadia Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Jagdamba Pesticides Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Karthik Induction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 15 Reaffirmed Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 663 Reaffirmed Kesar Enterprises Ltd Long-TL CARE BB 1288.1 Reaffirmed Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac* On Notice of Withdrawal *The rating continues to be under "Notice of Withdrawal" for a period of one year w.e.f February 24, 2012, after which, they would stand withdrawn Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 3117 Reaffirmed *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI) Lucky Shikshan Sansthan Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended Manish Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 188.7 Reaffirmed Manish Forgings Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 309 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nirala Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.4 Reaffirmed Niton Valves Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac and ST CARE - Suspended Bk Fac BBB-/CARE A3 Purulia Metal Casting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 403 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.74cr) Saibaba Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B /CARE - Suspended A4 Shah Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 96.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Smt Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 738 Reaffirmed Rao Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre (reduced from 75.39cr) Terna Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 156 Revised from CARE BB+ Varad Extrusions Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.6 Assigned Vva Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Waa Solar Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 921 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.6.45 crore) Waa Solar Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced by Rs.15 crore) Wonder Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7620 Revised from CARE BBB- Zen Intratrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 8.5 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)