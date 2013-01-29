Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adico Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 57.5 Reaffirmed Amul Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Anjani Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Copper Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.7.75 crore) Deccan Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from Rs.23 crore) Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Harita Seating Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Gum & Chemical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed JSW Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Assigned M.M. Exports India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 134 Reaffirmed Mahashakti Energy Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1100 Assigned Mott Macdonald Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non Fund CARE A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Based) Pami Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1090 Assigned Prashant Enterprises Shortterm Bk Fac CARE A4 630 Assigned Secure Meters Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue* CARE A2+ 600 Revised from CARE A1 * carved out of working capital limits Shivagrico Implements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adico Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 115 Reaffirmed Amul Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BB+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Amul Industries Private Limited (AIPL; rated CARE BB+/CARE A4) Amul Crankcase Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Amul Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 564.6 Reaffirmed Anjani Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 412.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.35.81 crore) Anupam Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8 Reaffirmed Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 134.5 Reaffirmed A4 Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 21.8 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.3.21 crore) Bulandshahr Roller Flour Mill Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Ltd. CMM Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8 Cr) CMM Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 210 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs.10 Cr) Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.4.76 crore) Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 10 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.0.50 crore) Deccan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 123.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.12 Cr) Dewan Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 206523.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.17,102.39 cr) Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 213.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.23.35 crore) Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 363 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20.67Cr) Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 95 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Hindustan Gum & Chemical Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 3495 Reaffirmed A1+ Industrial Metal Corporation Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Jai Shiv Suitings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 10.34 Cr) JSW Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2650 Assigned Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 13842.5 Revised from CARE BB+ L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Redeemable CARE AA+ (RPS) 3000 Assigned Non-Convertible Cumulative PS Mahashakti Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 487.1 Assigned Mott Macdonald Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE A+ 20 Reaffirmed Based) Mott Macdonald Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac(Non Fund CARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed Based) OSS Air Management Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ (SO) 65.2 Revised from CARE BB (SO) OSS Air Management Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ (SO) 0.5 Revised from /CARE A4(SO) CARE BB(SO)/ CARE A4 (SO) Pami Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 335.5 Reaffirmed PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1410 Assigned Sbi Global Factors Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 300 Reaffirmed Secure Meters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3696.2 Revised from CARE A+ Secure Meters Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 5000 Revised from A2+ CARE A+ / CARE A1 Shivagrico Implements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60.42 Reaffirmed Shivashakti Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2500 Assigned Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 261.3 Reaffirmed Super Alloys Casting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.5 Assigned Super Alloys Casting Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 5 Assigned A4 Tirupur Thirukkumaran Textiles (P) LT Bk Fac CARE B 233 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs. 25.20 Cr) Tirupur Thirukkumaran Textiles (P) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 27.5 Revised from Ltd A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Tourism Finance Corporation Of LT Bonds CARE A+ 1750 Assigned India Ltd Tourism Finance Corporation Of LT Bonds* CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed India Ltd *part of rated long-term bonds aggregating Rs.200 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)