Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 119 Reaffirmed Ltd Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd (reduced from Rs. 2 crore) Associated Alcohols And Breweries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.56.79 crore) Modicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Modison Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 72 Reaffirmed New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Nikita Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Oscar Investment Ltd Proposed ST NCD CARE A1 2000 Assigned Polyplex Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100 cr) Pushp Forgings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31.8 Reaffirmed Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 245 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18 crore) Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 211 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt LT Bk Fac* CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd *Rating for term loan has been withdrawn as the term loan has been repaid Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd (reduced from Rs. 14 crore) Associated Alcohols And Breweries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 576.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Btm Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 19455 Reaffirmed Jkg Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Assigned Kiran Jewelry LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1350 Reaffirmed Madhav Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Placed under credit watch (enhanced by Rs.5 crore) Madhav Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 220 Placed under A4 credit watch (enhanced by Rs.14 crore) Modicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Modison Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 79 Reaffirmed New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.12 crore) North East Region Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 379 Reaffirmed Company Ltd @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from North East Region Finservices Ltd. (NEREFS)(enhanced from Rs.27.90 crore) Polyplex Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Pradeep Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125 Reaffirmed Pushp Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.4 Reaffirmed Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.56 crore) Regency Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 195 Reaffirmed S.K. Corporation (India) LT Bk Fac CARE B 61.7 Reaffirmed Secure Energy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 25 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Secure Energy Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 45 Revised from /CARE A2+(SO) CARE A+ (SO) / CARE A1 (SO) Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 648.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (enhanced from 42.41crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 