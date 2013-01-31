Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chepar Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed City View Bangalore Properties Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1950 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhfl Holdings Pvt. Ltd ST NCDs CARE A1+ (SO) 3350 Withdrawn Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Fantastic Hospitality Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 4 Suspended Ltd Ginni Filaments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Glory Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 264.5 Reaffirmed Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 31 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-Fund CARE A4+ 57.5 Assigned Based) Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Mm Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 100 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Modison Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 165 Reaffirmed Nice Projects Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 381.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.38 crore) Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Singan Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Reaffirmed Tata Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned *Facility is extended to 7 debt schemes of Tata Mutual Fund Universal Chemicals & Industries ST non fund based CARE D 227.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 Weikfield Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Madc Nagpur Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/ Suspended CARE A4 Aroma Chemicals Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Suspended /CARE A3+ Chepar Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 270 Reaffirmed City View Bangalore Properties Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3700 Reaffirmed Ltd Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76.7 Reaffirmed Fantastic Hospitality Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 55 Suspended Ltd Gaurav Foods And Cool Connections LT Bk Fac CARE B 47.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15140 Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB- Ginni Filaments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2289.4 Assigned Glory Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 853.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.85.89cr) Grish Developers Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 124.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.11.61cr) Jas Infrastructure And Power Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BB- 160 Assigned Based) Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BB- 127.1 Assigned Kishangarh Hi-Tech Textile Park Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 150 Assigned Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Fac Mm Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 321.3 Reaffirmed Mm Forgings Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 940 Reaffirmed Modison Metal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 258.9 Reaffirmed Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Nice Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12 crore) Osho Gears & Pinion Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 274.3 Assigned Sanghavi Exports International Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5495 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.524 Cr) Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Bhopal Pvt Ltd /CARE A3 Singan Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 200 Revised from CARE C Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 204.6 Reaffirmed Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Universal Chemicals & Industries TL CARE D 787 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE C Universal Chemicals & Industries LT fund based Bk CARE D 213.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd Fac CARE C Universal Chemicals & Industries LT Bk Fac (Forward CARE D 13.3 Revised from Pvt Ltd cover-Off b/s CARE C exposure) Weikfield Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.