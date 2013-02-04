Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canara Robeco Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 3 debt schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund namely Canara Robeco Treasury Advantage Fund, Canara Robeco Liquid Fund and Canara Robeco Floating Rate Fund Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.50 CR) Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Liberty Urvarak Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 230 Mahadeo Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Msp Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2510 Reaffirmed Parixit Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Reaffirmed Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1120 Revised from CARE A3 Prakash Vanijya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3000 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO)* * The rating was based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Jain Infraprojects Ltd (JIL). Rating of JIL has been revised to CARE D. Religare Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 10 debt schemes of Religare Mutual Fund Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd ST debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed With change in terms* *The terms have been changed from Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) (by earmarking fund-based working capital limits) of Rs.750.0 crore. The rating is based on the premise that the company internally maintains the aggregate amount of STD (including Commercial Paper) outstanding and other working capital borrowing within the fund based working capital limits of the company. Swajit Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed The Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1 300 Assigned The Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed The Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd CP (Carved out) CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Velani Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Revised from CARE A4+ Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jayabharat Credit Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE C (FD) 15.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.8.63 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 90.8 Assigned Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.45 CR) Dr. Batra'S Positive Health Clinic LT Bk Fac (Line of - 3.1 Withdrawal Pvt Ltd Credit) Dr. Batra'S Positive Health Clinic LT Bk Fac (TL) - 6.2 Withdrawal Pvt Ltd Dr. Batra'S Positive Health Clinic LT Bk Fac (Fund - 50 Notice of Pvt Ltd Based) Withdrawal for 90 days Garg & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104 Reaffirmed Hotel Reeva Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Revised from CARE BB+ Ind-Barath Thermal Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10796.1 Assigned Jain Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 19120 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jain Infraprojects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 3200 Revised from CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Jasper Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 163.8 Revised from CARE BB @ backed by the corporate guarantee extended by Greenko Energies Private Limited Jayabharat Credit Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE C 56.1 Reaffirmed (Cash Credit, Term loan) (Reduced from Rs.13.16 CR) Jayabharat Credit Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac CARE C 0.2 Reaffirmed (Bank Guarantee) Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.85 CR) Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt LtdLong/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 4 CR) Liberty Urvarak Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 70 Mahadeo Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.3 Reaffirmed Msp Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7636 Reaffirmed (reduced from 938.4 CR) Msp Metallics Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL ) CARE BBB- 90 Withdrawn** **Rating withdrawn as the company has fully repaid the amount outstanding under the said facility Rating Rationale P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE 500 Reaffirmed* BBB-/CARE A3 * Reclassified from Long term to Long term/Short term Parixit Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 596.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.82.65 crore) Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 650 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.45.31 crore) Plastene India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 650 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.40 crore) Prakash Vanijya Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shailja Texprints LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Swajit Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed The Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Velani Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Revised from CARE BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)