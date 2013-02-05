Fitch Affirms Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH's OFH at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH's (CA HL SFH) EUR25.4 billion obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The review of CA HL SFH's programme followed the upgrade of Credit Agricole SA's (CA SA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A', which acts as the reference IDR for this programme. The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notche