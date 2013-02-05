Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1 (SO) 1350 Revised from In-principle CARE A1+ (SO) # backed by Letter of Comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65 : 35 respectively Asahi India Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3600 Revised from CARE A4+ Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd ST Debt(including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP) * Essar Shipping Ltd. CP/STD/NCD CARE A2 1500 Revised from CARE A1 Jai Balaji Jyoti Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed (increased from 3) L.R.Sharma & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Livon Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 435 Reaffirmed Maithan International Bk Fac CARE A4 Withdrawn Manav Rachna International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 118 Reaffirmed University Micropark Logisitcs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Assigned Narmada Extrusions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 293.5 Assigned Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 102.5 Revised from CARE A4 Shakti Precision Components India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A3+ Suzuki Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 265.4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A (SO) 3500 Revised from In-principle CARE A+ (SO) # backed by Letter of Comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65 : 35 respectively Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 750 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) (@ backed / to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65 : 35 respective Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 4300 Revised from /CARE A1+ (SO) CARE AA- (SO)/CARE A1 +(SO) (@ backed / to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65 : 35 respective Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8221.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Asahi India Glass Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 885 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 112.9 Reaffirmed Catmoss Retail Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd. Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 262.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. A4+ Emami Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Debt(including NCD) Emami Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 1700 Reaffirmed A1+ Essar Shipping Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 6224.6 Reaffirmed Essar Shipping Ltd. NCD CARE A 7000 Reaffirmed Essar Shipping Ltd. NCD CARE A 900 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Suspended Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 50000 Assigned redeemable Bonds (enhanced from Rs.1,000 crore) Jai Balaji Jyoti Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 575 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 60) L.R.Sharma & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Livon Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116.3 Reaffirmed Lokmangal Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac(Secured CARE BB 208.8 Assigned TL) M/S. Shreeji Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54 Assigned Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1195.9 Reaffirmed Manav Rachna International LT Bk Fac CARE B- 330 Revised from University CARE C Micropark Logisitcs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 295.2 Assigned Mpr Wind Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.40 cr) Narmada Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.1 Assigned Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 215.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE BB+/ CARE A4 Niil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 223 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 34 cr) Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4017.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Pioneer Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 590.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 82.02 cr) Purvanchal Milk Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.7 Assigned Shakti Precision Components India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 624.1 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5527.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.409.07 crore) Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 1780 Reaffirmed A4+ (Enhanced from Rs.112 crore) Srm Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 812.5 Revised from CARE BB Suzuki Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1443.2 Revised from CARE BB- Universal Infra & Agri Oils Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 277.5 Reaffirmed V. S. Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.