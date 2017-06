Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.900 crore) B. N. Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 299 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.33.40 crore) DPSC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.0cr) Gopi Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore) Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Kaira District Cooperative Milk ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd. (enhanced from Rs.100.00 crore) Kataria Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from Rs.6cr) Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.50 Cr) Kut Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the long term bank facilities Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.23.00cr) MSP Sponge Iron Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 0.12 crore) Rohne Coal Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1302.1 Reaffirmed SJS Holdings Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Surya Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50cr) Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1cr) Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ - withdrawn TT Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1860 Reaffirmed Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3.5 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.800 crore) Adani Enterprises Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 25750 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.1775 crore) Ambattur Infra Developers proposed Bk Fac - - withdrawn B. N. Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.2 Assigned Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3144.2 Reaffirmed DPSC Ltd Outstanding NCDs CARE A+ % 1200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100.0cr) DPSC Ltd Proposed LT debt CARE A+ % 1800 Reaffirmed programme/NCDs (reduced from 200.0cr) DPSC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ % 2220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.0cr) Gopi Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 609.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.55.73 crore) Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 58 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29.6 Reaffirmed Kaira District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4100 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd. (enhanced from Rs.161.09 crore) Kaira District Cooperative Milk Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd. /CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Kapil Mohan & Associates Hydro LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 735.7 Reaffirmed Power Pvt Ltd (enhanced from RS.70.07cr) Kataria Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 135 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.10cr) Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164.7 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs.15.86cr) Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 580.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.45.82cr) Kut Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1824.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.162.50cr) Louroux Bio Energies Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- (SO) 2421 Assigned Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.00cr) MSP Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3421 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.300.8cr) National Aluminium Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed National Aluminium Company Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AAA 5500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Parvati Agro Plast LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 164.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.18.01Cr) R. P. Edible Oils Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R. P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.K. Marble Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1731.3 Reaffirmed R.K. Marble Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 550 Reaffirmed A1 Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.8 Reaffirmed Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 63.9 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ RPL Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Reaffirmed S.R. Constructions Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 276 Reaffirmed Shrinath Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.4 Assigned SJS Holdings Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 359.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 314.8 Reaffirmed Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 450 Reaffirmed A2+ Steel Hypermart India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 400 Assigned Surya Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15cr) Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.17.76cr) Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 55250 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 10850 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Teach For India Education & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87 Reaffirmed Research Samiti TT Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2170.5 Reaffirmed VNR Logistics P. Ltd. Bk facility - - withdrawn Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 179.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from Rs.19 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)