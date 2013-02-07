Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Natural Resources (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6412.5 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs.493.00 crore) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 730 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Estate Warehouse ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1620 Revised from CARE A3+ Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 790 Revised from CARE A3 Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10500 Revised from CARE A3+ (Reduced from Rs.1189.00 crore) Bhilosa Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bhilosa Industries Pvt. Ltd CP (Carved out) CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13 crore) Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO)% 100 Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 211 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.60 CR) Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 26499 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 1983.00 CR) Pacific Development Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.88 CR) Rizwan Export House ST Bk Fac CARE A4 144 Assigned Shah Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 670 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.34.00 cr.) Shri Girraj Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+(SO) 499.9 Assigned Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3.8 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Welspun Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1122.1 Reaffirmed Wind World India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25270 Revised from CARE A3+* *As per the order of the Company Law Board (CLB), the Indian Promoters - Mr Yogesh Mehra is to acquire entire stake (56%) of Enercon GmbH into Wind World (India) Limited (WWIL) - erstwhile Enercon India Limited. The ratings continue to be on Credit Watch in view of the pending implementation of the CLB order pertaining to acquisition of 56% equity stake, mode of funding available for the Indian promoters for stake purchase and also till further clarity on the likelihood of Enercon GmbH appealing against CLB order is received LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Roads Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1500 Revised from A4 CARE BBB-/A3 Asian Natural Resources (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 410 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from Rs.30.00 crore) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3005.9 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2900 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Bhagawati Estate Warehouse LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13 Assigned Bhagawati Estate Warehouse LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 40 Assigned A4 Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Revised from CARE BBB Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from Rs.120.00 crore) Bhilosa Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 13130.6 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 977.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 121.07 CR) Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Road & Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 219.1 Reaffirmed Company Ltd (Reduced from Rs.31.77 crore) Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 490 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 27 crore) Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)% 560 Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)% 100 /CARE A2+ (SO) Ilms Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 197.5 Suspended Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned Ltd Kevin Power Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 96.8 Assigned Mahindra Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1086.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 151.47 CR) Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7690.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 862.01 CR) Pacific Development Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3172.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 233.05 CR) Parikh Enterprises Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 75 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Raipur Treasure Island Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 1180.9 withdrawn Rizwan Export House LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 281.5 Assigned Shah Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 938.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.66.54 cr.) Shri Girraj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44.4 Assigned Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 177.5 Reaffirmed Based) Welspun Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1737.4 Reaffirmed Wind World India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8280 Revised from CARE BBB* *As per the order of the Company Law Board (CLB), the Indian Promoters - Mr Yogesh Mehra is to acquire entire stake (56%) of Enercon GmbH into Wind World (India) Limited (WWIL) - erstwhile Enercon India Limited. The ratings continue to be on Credit Watch in view of the pending implementation of the CLB order pertaining to acquisition of 56% equity stake, mode of funding available for the Indian promoters for stake purchase and also till further clarity on the likelihood of Enercon GmbH appealing against CLB order is received -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 