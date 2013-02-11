Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 7 & 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C. Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Alka Fibers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.5 crore) Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 783 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 86.3 CR ) Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. ST Bk Fac FIS CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. CP /ST debt CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd (ST) Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17235 Reaffirmed Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE A4 Essar Power M.P. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3300 Assigned Etco Digital Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 575.8 Assigned Hyquip Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 270 Reaffirmed Kanwar Enterprise Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 223.6 Reaffirmed Kazstroyservice Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1000 Revised from India Pvt Ltd CARE A3 Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 450.0 CR) Laxmi Enterprises ST FB Fac CARE A3 972 Reaffirmed Laxmi Enterprises ST Non-FB Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed M.S. Distributors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Malpani Venners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Merchant Agri India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 206 Assigned Narbada Forest Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.6 Reaffirmed Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed R.P. Infosystems Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP)* CARE A4 1000 Revised from CARE A1 *The aggregate of Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital limits R.P. Infosystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3950 Revised from CARE A1 Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Revised from CARE A4+ Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP/STD (carved out CARE A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed of working capital) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Nm Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Shree Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from CARE A4 Simplex Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Tesla Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 45 Reaffirmed The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.0 CR) Titan Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Urss Techservices Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16 Assigned Vijaya Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Alka Fibers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.5 crore) Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2040 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.212.2 CR) Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. LT Bk Fac FIS CARE A+ 1234 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.129.9 CR) Ambuja Realty Development Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Assigned Anand Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.15.92 CR) Anupam Mhi Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1861.7 Assigned /CARE A3 Anupam Mhi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+ (SO) 1000 Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Anupam Industries Limited (AIL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ ) Arohan Financial Services P.Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Ashutosh Chawal Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Avr Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 468.5 Reaffirmed Cipla Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 686 Reaffirmed Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1330 Revised from CARE BB+ Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 850 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4 Essar Power M.P. Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 48530 Reaffirmed * enhanced from Rs.3,675 crore Etco Digital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Fortune Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 422.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45.33 CR) Fortune Metals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1443.9 Assigned Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4125.2 Assigned Guna Cabinets LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.1 Assigned Hariprasad Gopikrishna Jewellers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4+ Helios Mercantile Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 240 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Home First Finance Company India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Hyquip Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 87.5 Reaffirmed India Education Trust LT Bk Fac * CARE D 1110.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.98.39 crore) *Short-term Bank Facilities rated last year were reclassified into Long-term Bank Facilities Jai Bhuvan Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 420 Assigned Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Bk Fac Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Kanwar Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kazstroyservice Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4398.6 Revised from India Pvt Ltd CARE BBB- Kazstroyservice Infrastructure LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 4694 Revised from India Pvt Ltd A4+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 19181 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,596.8 CR) Kesoram Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 13000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,000.0 CR) Khanna Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 137 Assigned Kishangarh Hi-Tech Textile Park Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 150 Reaffirmed Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 219.1 Reaffirmed M.S. Distributors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 103.8 Reaffirmed Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Malpani Venners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Reaffirmed Merchant Agri India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Mgr Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.1 Assigned Narbada Forest Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 58.7 Reaffirmed Panchsheel Solvent Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 141 Reaffirmed Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Platinum Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 459.4 Revised from CARE BB Precious Energy Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1593.9 Reaffirmed R.P. Infosystems Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BB 1000 Revised from CARE A R.P. Infosystems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5000 Revised from CARE A R.P. Infosystems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Revised from A4 CARE A/ CARE A1 Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 18.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 280 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2875 Revised from CARE AA- Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 2000 Assigned Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 300 Revised from CARE AA- Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 15500 Revised from A1+ CARE AA-/CARE A1+ Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 1800 Revised from CARE AA-(SO) @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL, rated CARE A+/CARE A1+ ) Samdariya Abhushan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB(SO) 150 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Samdariya Builders Private Limited (SBPL; rated CARE BB; CARE A4) Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 377 Reaffirmed Shree Nm Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 309.2 Reaffirmed Shree Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 129.4 Revised from CARE C Shri Jagannath Educational, Health LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 82 Revised from And Charitable Trust CARE BB Shri Jagannath Educational, Health LT Bk Fac- CARE BB+ 84 Revised from And Charitable Trust Proposed TL CARE BB Simplex Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 810.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.84 crore) Solitaire Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1593.9 Reaffirmed Spanco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4850 Revised from CARE C Spanco Ltd NCD CARE D 920 Revised from CARE C Spanco Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 5885 Revised from CARE C / CARE A4 Sumal India LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 24 Reaffirmed A4 Tesla Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 710 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.38.03 crore) The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1376.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 109 CR) Titan Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Assigned Urss Techservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Assigned Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II bonds CARE AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed Viking Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 227.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 30 CR) Yuvi Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 32 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 