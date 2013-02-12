Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Bajrang Agro Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Assigned Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed Essar Projects India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2375 Revised from CARE A2+ Fortune Metaliks Ltd ST Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.50cr) Geo Miller & Co Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 740 Assigned Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Reafffirmed Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Revised from CARE A3+ Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1651.8 Reafffirmed (enhanced from 75.00cr) Kortek Electronics (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 37.00cr) Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned KSM Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 77.2 Reaffirmed Mahadevia Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 (Reduced from Rs.10.00Cr) Manaksia Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+% 3540 (enhanced from 343.0cr) Manaksia Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1+% 1250 CP) - standalone * * ML has given an undertaking that C/C limit will not be utilised to the extent of STD utilisation. Medi Assist India Tpa Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Revised from CARE A1+ (enhanced from 30.0cr) Naresh Kumar & Co. Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reafffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 92.5 Assigned R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Roll Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.6 Reafffirmed (Enhanced from 4.00cr) SLR Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 695.3 Assigned S. R. Log Products Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Assigned S. R. Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Sandeep Metalcraft Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4+ 30 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A3 Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 275 Reafffirmed SRM Institute Of Science & ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2850 Reafffirmed Technology (enhanced from 225cr) Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1700 Reafffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd; ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Valliammai Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 76 Reafffirmed (Enhanced from 5.60cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 144 Revised from CARE BB- Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Arihant Metals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.3 Assigned Bajrang Agro Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 354.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.38.84 crore) Essar Projects India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 29580 Revised from CARE A Essar Projects India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 24500 Revised from A2 CARE A/CARE A2+ Fortune Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 806 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 64.50cr) Galaxy Glass Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Geo Miller & Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21 Assigned Globatek Prosolutions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.5 Reafffirmed Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ A4+ 75 Reafffirmed Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1454.6 Revised from CARE BBB Gupta Threads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 330 Assigned Gupta Threads Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 4.7 Assigned A4 Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1297.6 Reafffirmed (enhanced from 115.00cr) Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1700 Reafffirmed (enhanced from 109.00cr) JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1446.4 Reafffirmed JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 206.6 Reafffirmed (Subordinate Debt) JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reafffirmed Khadkeshwar Hatcheries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 460 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from Rs. 42.38 crore) Kortek Electronics (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 485 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.46.75Cr) Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 465.1 Assigned Ksm Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 776.7 Revised from CARE C (Enhanced from Rs.51.23Cr) Mahadevia Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 114 Revised from CARE B+ (Increased from Rs.6.10Cr) Manaksia Ltd. Outstanding NCD CARE AA % 240 (reduced from 42.0cr) Manaksia Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA % - Manaksia Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA % 2775 (enhanced from 233.7cr) Mansi Realty Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 240 Assigned Megha Marketing Bk facility Notice of Withdrawal Naftogaz India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 250 Reafffirmed Naftogaz India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1700 Reafffirmed Naresh Kumar & Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1624.7 Reafffirmed Naresh Kumar & Co. Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 215 Reafffirmed BBB+/CARE A3+ National Bank For Agriculture And LT bonds 26205 Withdrawn Rural Development Navajeevan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 157 Reafffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.11.70 crore) P. D. Sekhsaria Trading Co. Pvt. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd. Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 640.6 Assigned R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.7 Assigned Rahul Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 17.1 Reafffirmed (reduced from 2.59cr) Rahul Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 100 Reafffirmed A4 (enhanced from 7.50cr) Roll Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34.5 Reafffirmed S. R. Log Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Assigned S. R. Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 44.5 Assigned Sandeep Metalcraft Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB+ 91.4 Revised from Fac CARE BBB Shri Laxman Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.4 Revised from CARE B+ Shriram Transport Finance Company Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Ltd. - VII SLR Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2380 Revised from CARE B+ Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 321.3 Reafffirmed Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 105 Reafffirmed /CARE A3 SRM Institute Of Science & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6455.7 Reafffirmed Technology (enhanced from 583.53cr) Super Gold Suiting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 331.3 Reafffirmed Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AA (SO) 5000 Reafffirmed Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6050 Reafffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT NCDs (Series I CARE AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed to VII) The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 288 Reafffirmed Ltd. (reduced from Rs.40.80 crore) Urjankur Shree Tatya Saheb Kore LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 198.39 Reafffirmed Warana Power Co. Ltd. Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning Mill Pvt Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Ltd Valliammai Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22.6 Reafffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1.68cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.