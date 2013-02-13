Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avenue Supermarts Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits B&R Brass Collection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.5 Assigned Bird Worldwide Flight Services (I) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac (Invoice CARE A2(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac) Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 135150 Revised from CARE A3 Gurudev Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Ind-Barath Power Gencom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 960 Assigned Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5 Revised from CARE A3+ Iqra Educational & Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Indian Extractions Ltd ST Bk Fac - 70 Notice of Withdrawal K.R.Patel & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned K.R.Patel Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61.5 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Murarka Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Positronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Ra Chem Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 154.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.82) Rohit & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 800 Revised from CARE A3 Shree Vaishnav Wire And Rod Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3 (SO) 209 Assigned Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Facili CARE A1+ 63990 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed issue(Standalone) Welspun Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A3 1000 Assigned Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Packers And Movers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 545.1 Revised from CARE BB Agarwal Packers And Movers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 70 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 (enhanced from 4.00) Alaknanda Hydro Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21479.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2,158) Andhra Pradesh Power Generation 7.8% Unsecured CARE A (SO) 1324.4 Reaffirmed Power Corporation Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds (Series III) @ B&R Brass Collection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Bird Worldwide Flight Services (I) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 910.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.93.07 crore) Devi Metal Technologies Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Ekdant Infrabuild Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Ekdant Infrabuild Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned /CARE A4 Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30733.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Fahrenheit Automobile Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 185 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.7) Fahrenheit Automobile Pvt. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 4.0) Globeground (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 183.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.33.57 crore) Ind-Barath Power Gencom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4737.4 Assigned Indian Extractions Ltd LT Bk Fac - 150 Notice of Withdrawal Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 550 Revised from CARE BBB+ Iqra Educational & Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.7 Assigned Jaycon Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 200 Revised from CARE D Jaycon Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE 280 Revised from A4 CARE D Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 114.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced fromRs.9.75 crore) Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Mahabir Export & Import Co. Ltd Bk Fac CARE Notice of BBB-/CARE A3 Withdrawal Murarka Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 386.9 Assigned Positronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42.6 Reaffirmed Positronics Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Assigned /CARE A3 Ra Chem Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 594.2 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from 51.46) Robo Silicom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 213.3 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 28.77) Robo Silicom Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 25 Revised from A4 CARE BB/ CARE A4 (reduced from 5) Rohit & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Revised from CARE BBB- Rpl Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 360000 Reaffirmed Ltd programme FY13 A1+ *size of the market borrowing programme for FY13. (including short-term borrowing programme of Rs.2,500 crore) Shree Vaishnav Wire And Rod Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 565 Assigned The Clearing Corporation Of India Non-Convertible CARE AAA (RPS) 500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Cumulative Redeemable PS The Clearing Corporation Of India Non-Convertible CARE AAA (RPS) 500 Assigned Ltd. Cumulative Redeemable PS - Proposed Traymbkeshwar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.1 Revised from CARE BB Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2720 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue 1 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue 2 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD CARE AA- 3000 WIthdrawn Welspun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Assigned Welspun Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CARE A+ (SO) 1000 Assigned Fac(TL) In-principle Welspun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE AA- (SO) 750 Assigned Based) Welspun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE BBB (SO) 2000 Assigned Based) Welspun Renewables Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 3500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)