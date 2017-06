Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Babu Banarasi Das Educational ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Society Babu Banarasi Das Northern India ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology Biofuel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Reaffirmed Ekdant Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Offset India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.6 Assigned Hanuman Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 57.0cr) Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST debt (incl CP) CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Laj Exports Ltd ST Bk Facilites CARE A4+ 210 Assigned Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd Short-TL Fac CARE A4 490 Reaffirmed Lovable Lingerie Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ - WIthdrawn Moser Baer India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3550 Reaffirmed Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 5100 Reaffirmed Moser Baer Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 2430 Reaffirmed Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 755 Revised from CARE A3 Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Reddy & Reddy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Satmaya Trading Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Solid (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12 Reaffirmed Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Uttaranchal Iron And Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Revised from CARE C Babu Banarasi Das Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 520.2 Reaffirmed Society Babu Banarasi Das Northern India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology Bansal Iron & Steel Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Assigned Bharat Engineering Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 175 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd. CARE BB+ Bharat Engineering Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd. /CARE A4 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Biofuel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed D. D. Iron And Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 63 Reaffirmed Dev Aromatic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 176.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.89cr) Ekdant Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB - 100 Reaffirmed Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.31cr) Flourish Paper And Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Galaxy Offset India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.2 Assigned Galaxy Offset India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 160 Assigned A4 Hanuman Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.9 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1492 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 76.56cr) Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 235 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs.14.0cr) Laj Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 49.5 Assigned Laj Exports Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 5 Assigned A4+ Lakshaya Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd Long-TL Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Lovable Lingerie Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 298.3 Reaffirmed Moser Baer India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20260.3 Reaffirmed Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B (SO) 3504.8 Reaffirmed Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B (SO) 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A4(SO) Moser Baer Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B (SO) 9984.9 Reaffirmed N Ranga Rao & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1750 Reaffirmed Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 42750 Reaffirmed Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1146.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 126.77Cr) Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210.6 Reaffirmed Parshwanath Dyechem Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Parshwanath Dyechem Industries Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A4+ Pheroze Framroze & Company Pvt.Ltd Bk Fac (CC Limits) CARE BB- 390 Revised from CARE BB Ratnagiri Gas And Power Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB+ % 95215 Reddy & Reddy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91.2 Reaffirmed Satmaya Trading Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE BB Shree Kalka Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned Shri Ram Solvex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 187.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15cr) Shubham Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 7.5 crore) Solid (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.2 Reaffirmed Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 142 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.50cr) Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Uttaranchal Iron And Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 189.2 Reaffirmed Zeal Aqua Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 278.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.