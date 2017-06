Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Gold Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2000 Reaffirmed Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29.2 Reaffirmed Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Clarion Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 7.6 Reaffirmed Classic Citi Investments Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 300 Revised from (Sub-limit of LT CARE A2+ Fac) E.P. Industrial & Agro Products Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 2.00Cr) Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 1910 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Hazel Mercantile Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6600 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) (reduced from 700.00 crore) Hazel Metals And Minerals Ltd ST Bk CARE A1(SO) 740 Reaffirmed Fac*(Non-fund based) (enhanced from Rs 70.00 Cr) Hazel Metals And Minerals Ltd ST Bk Fac*(Fund CARE A1(SO) 10 Assigned based) India Pesticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd STD/CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,000) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Nipani Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pennar Engineered Building Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 655.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Pennar Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 40.00Cr) Roop Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 158 Reaffirmed Sterling Addlife India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 26 Revised from CARE A2+ [enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore] Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Synco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati Fuels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 850 Revised from CARE A4+ Take Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Uppal Hospitality Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Uppal Housing Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Zircon Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indo Asia Finance Ltd Fixed deposit CARE BB+ Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Adani Power Ltd NCDs CARE A+ (SO) 12000 Assigned In-principle Agri Gold Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 857.8 Revised from CARE BB- Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 352 Reaffirmed Balaji Coke Industry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 330 Revised from CARE BB+ Balaji Coke Industry Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1200 Revised from CARE BB+ Bazaari Global Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25.4 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs.2.18 crore) Clarion Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B (SO) 84.5 Revised from CARE BB- (SO) Classic Citi Investments Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1353 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dinurje Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 360 Reaffirmed Dipti Diamonds & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed E.P. Industrial & Agro Products Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 23.00 Cr) Ennore Port Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Tax Free Infrastructure Bonds Gayatri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 211.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs23.70Cr) Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- (SO) 698.6 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- (SO) 330 Revised from Based) CARE BBB (SO) Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Hazel Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 1027.6 Reaffirmed Based) (reduced from 103.47 crore) Hazel Metals And Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac*(Fund CARE A(SO) 200 Reaffirmed based) Hazel Metals And Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB 12 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.49 crore) India Pesticides Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 225 Reaffirmed A3+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned II Inexo Cast Metal Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 84.5 Assigned Irb Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Pvt LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 8310 Reaffirmed Ltd (@Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited from initial disbursement date of senior debt K.R.K. Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 410 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 8015.1 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD - I CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD - II CARE AA 525 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 50650 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.731.50 crore) Katihar Medical College LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 18.55 crore) Maa Pyari Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Nipani Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Nipani Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 7.68Cr) Pennar Engineered Building Systems LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 578.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 64.61Cr) Pennar Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1140.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 112.57 Cr) Roop Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 691.6 Reaffirmed Sai Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B (SO) 83.7 Revised from CARE BB- (SO) Salasar Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 332.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 35) Sharda Agri Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101.7 Reaffirmed Shree Coke Manufacturing Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE BB Shree Coke Manufacturing Co Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE A4 Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.32) Singraya Hills Green Power Genco LT Bk Fac CARE B (SO) 255.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB- (SO) Sterling Addlife India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 640.4 Revised from CARE A- [reduced from Rs.74.90 crore] Sukh Sagar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sunil & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Revised from CARE BB Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 112.8 Reaffirmed Swastik Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Synco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Reaffirmed Take Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 139.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.46.80 Cr) Take Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 250 Reaffirmed A1+ The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 600 Assigned BBB+/CARE A2 Tirupati Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE BB+ Tirupati Fuels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 850 Revised from CARE A4+ Uppal Hospitality Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Uppal Housing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) - Withdrawn# (# as facility stands fully repaid) Uppal Housing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 1400 Withdrawn Based) Varun Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 7514.2 Suspended Zircon Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 39.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)