Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agility Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Based) (reduced from Rs.1.17 crore) Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 195 Reaffirmed Ltd Electrical Controls & Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.2.10 Cr) Fahrenheit Automobile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Kaizen Switchgear Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 388.1 Reaffirmed Om Gems And Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Paramex Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Sigma Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 289.4 Reaffirmed The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A4 120 Revised from Non-fund based CARE D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agility Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CARE BBB- 340.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 43.31 crore) Agility Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB) CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 915.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.100.34 Cr) Electrical Controls & Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 145.3 Reaffirmed Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 82.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from Rs.10.68 Cr) Fahrenheit Automobile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 195 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18.5 Cr) General Optics (Asia) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A2+ Hiraco Jewellery (I) Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE Suspended A4 JBR Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Kaizen Switchgear Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 197.8 Reaffirmed MFL's Assignment Of Receivables Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Mar 09-II MFL's Assignment Of Receivables Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) Withdrawn Mar 09-II Facility Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 254.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.27.70 crore) Om Gems And Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed P.V.R Ship Breaking Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE B+/ CARE A4 Paramex Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.8 Assigned Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5660 Revised from CARE BBB Raymond Woollen Outerwear Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA 4.1 Notice of (SO)/CARE A1+ Withdrawal (SO) Sapthagiri Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 746.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 161.9 Downgraded from CARE BB Shivkant Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Withdrawn Sigma Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Reaffirmed Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 480 Assigned Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1812 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.199.59 crore) The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE C 480 Revised from CARE D The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE C 2436.2 Revised from CARE D U B Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed United Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)