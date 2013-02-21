Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Fabrik Plast Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Cox & Kings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Cox & Kings Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed Cox & Kings Ltd CP (Carved Out) CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Digvijay Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Excel Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14.8 Reaffirmed Hanuman Weaving Factory ST Bk Fac/FB CARE A3 36.7 Reaffirmed Hind Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465 Reaffirmed Hira Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Indo Count Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3740 Reaffirmed Interjewel Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16 Assigned Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A3 (SO) 90 Assigned Based) Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed R. P. Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 38 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Rajdeep Info-Techno Pvt Ltd ST / LT Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO)* 80 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Rajdeep Buildcon Private. Ltd Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 340 Assigned Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Revised from Ltd CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs. 29.50 crore) Star Delta Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Sun Art Exporters ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72 Assigned Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3600 Reaffirmed (Non-fund based) (enhanced from Rs.280 crore) Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Fabrik Plast Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 68.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.96cr) Arshit Gems Bk Fac - - Suspended Chidambaram Mulraj & Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 235 Assigned Cox & Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 750 Revised from CARE AA Cox & Kings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 8000 Revised from CARE AA Digvijay Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 169.9 Assigned Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 77.2 Reaffirmed Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Eveready Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2582.3 Assigned Excel Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 38.9 Reaffirmed Excel Associates Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Gati Infrastructure Bhasmey Power LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1000 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE BB Gujarat Containers Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE - Suspended A4 Hanuman Weaving Factory LT Bk Fac /TL CARE BBB- 25.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.5cr) Hanuman Weaving Factory LT Bk Fac /CC CARE BBB- 101 Reaffirmed Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.09) Hind Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 368.4 Reaffirmed Hind Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Hira Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 458.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Indo Count Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1696.5 Reaffirmed Indo Count Industries Ltd NCD CARE D 224.4 Reaffirmed Interjewel Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2160 Revised from CARE BBB+ Janki Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B /CARE - Suspended A4 Jitf Shipyard Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jugal Kishore Vanaspati Product Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- (SO) 991.1 Assigned Mohan Charitable Educational Trust Bk facility - - Suspended Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed R. P. Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 342 Revised from CARE A (SO) Rajdeep Info-Techno Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB(SO) 40 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Rajdeep Buildcon Private. Ltd Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 98.1 Assigned Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 502.5 Assigned /CARE A4+ Rhc Holding Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue - - Withdrawn Sahakar Global Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1190 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Serman (India) Road Makers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2049.2 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.132.54 crore) Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 215.9 Assigned Trust Star Delta Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Reaffirmed Star Delta Transformers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 130 Reaffirmed A3+ Taneja Developers And Bk facility (TL) - - withdrawn Infrastructure (Panipat) Ltd. Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 1400 Reaffirmed based) (enhanced from Rs.120 crore) Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- (SO) 136.4 Reaffirmed based) Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 739 Assigned Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd. 