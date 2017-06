Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashirvad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Baker'S Circle (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Baker'S Circle (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 8 Cr) Export Import Bank Of India ST CP Programme CARE A1+ Reaffirmed G M Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Hind Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2250 Reaffirmed Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Meet Associates Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Metecno India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Assigned Mukesh Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Mukesh Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed R.I. Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ridham Texport Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Sai India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14.5 Reaffirmed Sangeet Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Revised from CARE A4+ Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd BG CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Revised from CARE D (reduced from Rs 14.00 Cr) Subharati Kkb Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 457.6 Reaffirmed The Sandesh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 550 Reaffirmed The West Coast Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 850 Revised from CARE A1 Vraj & Vaj Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Weizmann Forex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 497.5 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Yuken India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arora Aromatics Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Ashirvad Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 315.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 40.39 Cr) Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 315.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 40.39 Cr) Baker'S Circle (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Baker'S Circle (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85.3 Reaffirmed Bio Ethanol Agro Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Dasve Hospitality Institute Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 300 Reaffirmed Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 157.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 14.94 Cr) Export Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA Reaffirmed Programme Export Import Bank Of India LT CD Programme CARE AAA Reaffirmed G M Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 477.4 Assigned Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE BB- 500 Reaffirmed NCD Hind Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 162.3 Reaffirmed Hind Agro Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 87 Reaffirmed A4 Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Jain Trading Agency LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kunja Binodini Charitable Trust Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Lotus Landmarks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Maruti Clean Coal & Power Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB 10190 Reaffirmed Meet Associates Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.5 Reaffirmed Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended BBB-/CARE A3 Metecno India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 248.3 Assigned Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4 Mukesh Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Mukesh Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Reaffirmed Nimesh Corporation LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Based) R.I. Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 149.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 9.90 Cr) Raki Industries Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Ridham Texport Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.