Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmukund Concast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed BST Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 400 Revised from CARE A2 D.P. Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Dhimant Trading Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Farmax India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A3 Impex Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 233.1 Reaffirmed Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 425 Reaffirmed Nilachal Iron & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Revised from CARE A4+ NV Distilleries & Breweries (North ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned East) Pvt Ltd Somany Foam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 370 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) (enhanced from Rs.17.00 crore) Ta Infra Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 82.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anrak Aluminnium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29950 Revised from CARE BBB- Balmukund Concast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed BST Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 817.9 Assigned Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 230 Revised from CARE A- D.P. Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed D.P. Wires Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ Dhimant Trading Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8 crore) Ecofren Power & Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120.3 Reaffirmed Farmax India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1084.9 Revised from CARE BBB GMR Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7167.8 Revised from CARE BBB- GMR Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 691.4 # @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of GMR Infrastructure Ltd Impex Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 355 Reaffirmed (reduced from 39.25 CR) ISA Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 119.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.18 CR) Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 317 Reaffirmed Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Assigned Ltd Lakda Dal & Besan Utpadan Kendra LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54 Assigned Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 44.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.46 CR) Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Reaffirmed A2 Maa Usha Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 285 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.30.75 CR) Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 82203 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs.6,062.6 Cr) Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series - - Withdrawn IX (Rs 14.45 cr) Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series X CARE BBB+(SO) 147 Reaffirmed (Rs 14.70 cr) Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 645.3 Reaffirmed XI (Rs 64.53 cr) Nilachal Iron & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 820 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.130 CR) NV Distilleries & Breweries (North LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3475 Assigned East) Pvt Ltd P.M.Dall Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 71.8 Assigned Ratnagiri Wind Power Project Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned Shree Balkrishna Exports LT Bk Fac * CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed *The Short-term bank facilities of Rs.7.20 crore from Antwerp Diamond Bank has been reclassified as long-term. Shree Ganesh Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B 109.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11.31 CR) Somany Foam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 32 Revised from CARE BBB Somany Foam Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 28 Revised from CARE BBB Sri Ganeshwara Rice Tech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 149.6 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 13.77 CR) Ta Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1337.5 Reaffirmed Ta Infra Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 77.5 Reaffirmed Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 5170.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.289.56 crore) Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB WC) CARE A 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.