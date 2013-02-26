Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apm Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 52.5 Revised from CARE A3 Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 227.5 Assigned CARE A4 Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Mining Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 172.5 Reaffirmed Maithan Ispat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 1448.5 Revised from CARE A4 Napc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1070 Reaffirmed Paper Of Ikf Finance Ltd CP backed by stand CARE A1+ (SO) 400 Reaffirmed by LOC (SBLC) from Central Bk of India Prayas Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ % 120.5 Progressive Exim Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 294 Assigned Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Assigned Purbanchal Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Progressive Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 120 Assigned A4 Real Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Rockwool (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00cr) Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3800 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.385 crore) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed (STD) (carved out of working capital) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP/STD (standalone) CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Sksml Direct Assignment March 2012 Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) - Withdrawn Iv Soccer International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 142.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sreeragh General Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB (FD) 23.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 477.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 53.19) Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3036.3 Assigned Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB- 2750 Assigned Biltech Building Elements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 792.8 Reaffirmed Chhabra Syncotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140.8 Reaffirmed Concast Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 13818.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 1200.24 crore) Concast Steel And Power Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 3500 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.250.0 crore) Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.5 Assigned Emtici Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- % 279.1 (reduced from Rs.30.77 crore) Ge Money Housing Finance Proposed LT debt CARE AA- 2000 Assigned instrument (including NCD) Ge Money Housing Finance Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4500 Assigned Infinity Bnke Infocity Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 671.8 Revised from CARE BBB Infinity Infotech Parks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1400.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 140.23CR) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Zero Coupon NCD CARE A- (SO) 9999.8 Revised from I * CARE A (SO) * backed by letter of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/ CARE A1) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Zero Coupon NCD CARE A- (SO) 9825.9 Revised from II * CARE A (SO) * backed by letter of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/ CARE A1) Jaisu Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10.5 Assigned Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - Senior CARE A+ 2130 Reaffirmed Debt Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - Senior CARE A+ 1318.8 Assigned Debt* *Takeout facility Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.52CR) Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 190 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 16CR) Maithan Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 6084.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Mining Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 137 Reaffirmed Napc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1226.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.64.54 crore) Napc Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE 3914 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs.331.40 crore) Paper Of Ikf Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1760 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 175CR) Paper Of Ikf Finance Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pegasus Farmaco India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Poddar Diamond Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Prayas Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- % 961.3 (Reduced from Rs.115.90 crore) Prayas Engineering Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE % 280 A2+ Progressive Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.3 Assigned Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 30 Assigned A4 Purbanchal Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed (reduced from 82.0CR) Purbanchal Cement Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 10 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 Real Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 269.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.27.67 crore) Rockwool (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 210.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.94cr) Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1310.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.127.37 crore) Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4415 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 287.50 crore) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 15500 Reaffirmed A1+ Satadal Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ - Suspended Soccer International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.51CR) Soccer International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5148.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.386.68 crore) Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 175 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 545.8 Reaffirmed Velankani Information Systems Pvt LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 2514.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Windsor Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 225 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)