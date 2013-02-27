Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Bahl Paper Mills Ltd Bahl Paper ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Garden Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4800 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Ltd HCC ST Fac CARE D 8750 Revised from CARE A4 HCC CP/STD CARE D 750 Revised from CARE A4 HCC CP/STD (carved out CARE D 5000 Revised from of sanctioned CARE A4 working-capital limits) Imlrt February Imlrt February 2013 Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned A Trust Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2508 Reaffirmed Kashi Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 23.5 Revised from CARE A3 Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Pg Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 10 Reaffirmed (In Principle) Ruby Macons Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.10.00 crore) Sakal Auto ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Servomax India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1050 Reaffirmed Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 10 Reaffirmed (In Principle) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 999.8 Reaffirmed Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Bahl Paper Mills Ltd Bahl Paper LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 272.2 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 29940 Reaffirmed Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1206 Revised from CARE BB Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13264.2 Reaffirmed Gujarat Opthalmics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.5 Revised from CARE BB- Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs$ CARE AA 10000 Assigned Ltd $ The debentures are proposed to have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 12 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 12 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to non-payment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument. The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded.Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 110000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCDs CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCDs CARE AA+ 20000 Assigned Ltd HCC LT Fac (TL) CARE D 20842.8 Revised from CARE B HCC LT Fac (FBL) CARE D 10000 Revised from CARE B HCC Long/ST Fac (Fund CARE D 44900 Revised from based/Non-FBL) CARE B/ CARE A4 HCC NCD I CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE B HCC NCD II CARE D 1200 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs. 200 crore) Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 8094.9 Revised from CARE BB Kashi Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Revised from CARE BBB- Kdp Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 172.5 Assigned Kesar Enterprises Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Suspended Mahakali Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69 Assigned Musaddilal Kailash Chand Jewellers Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Pvt Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Proposed LT NCD CARE AAA 15000 Assigned Ltd (NCD) Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 61860 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Secured Bonds CARE AAA 27190 Reaffirmed Ltd Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 170 Revised from CARE B Pearl Global Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Pg Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 446 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.43.38 crore) Pg Foils Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) Power Build Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 322.2 Reaffirmed Power Build Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A2+ Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 512.5 Reaffirmed Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1 (SO) Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 40 Reaffirmed (In Principle) Ruby Macons Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 635 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.138.45 crore) Ruby Macons Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE Withdrawn A1+ (Reduced from Rs.25.00 crore) Sakal Auto LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE BB Servomax India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1950 Reaffirmed Shambhu Dayal Jain & Company Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104.2 Reaffirmed Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 0.5 Reaffirmed A4 Shree Krishna Vatika Buildwell Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 103 Assigned Ltd Shrijee Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Revised from CARE BB Suncity Textile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2250 Assigned Ltd Swarnalatha Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 408.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36) Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 40 Reaffirmed (In Principle) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)