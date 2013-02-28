Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Associated Container Terminals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 34 Revised from CARE A2 Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 221 Reaffirmed Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Power Generation ST Bk Fac CARE B2+ 2750 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ontrack Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 154 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.9.0 crore) Rajshanti Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed RP Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from CARE A3 Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82.5 Assigned Walzen Strips Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE BB Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 103.7 Assigned Associated Container Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.87 CR) Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 526.6 Reaffirmed Elite Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 49.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.96 CR) Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1490 Reaffirmed GM Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd LT Fac @ CARE A (SO) 1500 Assigned @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Maharashtra State Power Generation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16503.7 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ontrack Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 461.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 41.7 crore) Rajshanti Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE BB Rp Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Revised from CARE BBB- Shri Gangajali Education Society LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 493.6 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.34.36 cr) Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (FB) CARE BBB+ 2643 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (Non-fund CARE BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed Based) /CARE A2 Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.7 Assigned Walzen Strips Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)