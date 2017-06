Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10cr) Chemithon Engineers Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Energo Engineering Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.5 Reaffirmed JBF Industries CP* - 1000 Withdrawn *carved out of sanctioned working capital limit JBF Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A1 12500 Revised from CARE A1+ (reduced from 1,300 crore) M/S. Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Pbm Polytex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 105 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.9.50crore) Prakash Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Prime Retail India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1 Cr) R.P. Infosystems Ltd. ST Debt (incl. CP)* CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE A4 *The aggregate of Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital limits R.P. Infosystems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3950 Reaffirmed Rk Overseas ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3 (SO) 350 Reaffirmed (@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Export Ltd(ACJL)) Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Sohan Lal Aggarwal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 234.8 Revised from CARE A3 The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A1+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed Based)@ (enhanced from 30.50cr)/@ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA) Transpares Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 40 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ (FD) 82.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishwar India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 387.8 Reaffirmed Akshat Associates Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Association Of Management Studies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 372.1 Assigned Atlanta Infra Assets Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL)* CARE BB+ 2393.7 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.150 crore)*includes Rs.56.13 crore proposed amount under Takeout Finance Scheme AWA Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE D 122.1 Reaffirmed Axis It & T Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.40cr) Axis It & T Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 102.5 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ 8000 Reaffirmed *Rs.109.7 crore availed till January 31, 2013, and balance amount is yet to be drawn Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.95cr) Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 5 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 Chemithon Engineers Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Fac Coromandel Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.95Cr) Dhanuka Clothing'S Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 182.8 Revised from CARE BB Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6323 Reaffirmed General Insurance Corporation Of CPA CARE AAA (In) Reaffirmed India Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 121.3 Reaffirmed Haigreeva Infratech Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2064.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.204.36Cr) Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25.9 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Ingwenya Mineral Tech Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Jaiprakash Associates Ltd PTC CARE A (SO) 4350 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD I @ CARE A- (SO) 8000 Revised from CARE A (SO) (reduced from Rs.1000 Cr)@ backed by letter of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/ CARE A1 ) Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD II @ CARE A- (SO) 5000 Revised from In-principle CARE A (SO) (@ backed by letter of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/ CARE A1 ) JBF Industries LT NCD - 500 Withdrawn Jbf Industries LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6076 Revised from CARE A (reduced from Rs.667.63 crore) Jbf Industries LT NCD CARE A- 500 Revised from CARE A Mamta Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2379.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Maruti Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Modern Complete It Store Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Nisan Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130.3 Revised from CARE BB- Oscar Investments Ltd Proposed LT NCDs CARE A 2000 Assigned Pagoda Steels Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Pbm Polytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 574.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced fromRs.56.95 crore) Prime Retail India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20.5 Cr) R.P. Infosystems Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE B- 1000 Revised from CARE BB R.P. Infosystems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 5000 Revised from CARE BB R.P. Infosystems Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE 500 Revised from A4 CARE A4 Ras Infraport Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Assigned Ruchi Worldwide Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 12000 Revised from /CARE A3+ (SO) CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 890 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70cr) Siskaa Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Sns Starch Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Sohan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sohan Lal Aggarwal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sun Direct Tv (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11020.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1,241.15 Cr) Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 355 Revised from CARE BBB- The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE AA(SO) 1290.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 230.10)/@ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB)@ CARE AA(SO) 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 37)/@ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA Tractor Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE Withdrawn A1+ Transpares Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 37.4 Revised from CARE A (SO) Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 