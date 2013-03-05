Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3250 Revised from CARE A3 Bagherwal Electrodes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.00 CR) Birlasoft (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 350 Assigned Dhruv Craft Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Energy Development Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Reaffirmed Flotech Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Reaffirmed GMR Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 8000 Assigned Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 21 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Fund Based) K. Koteswara Reddy ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56.5 Assigned KG Denim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 995.9 Reaffirmed National Plastic Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Revised from CARE A3+ NSL Cotton Corporation Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Revised from CARE A4+ Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Plaza Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Rashmi Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2300 Reaffirmed Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 115.5 Reaffirmed Sujali Tea & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Timex Art Decor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Unique Fur N Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Welspun Pipes, Inc ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1750 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Bonds Issue CARE AA 269 Reaffirmed Series-2005 Akshar Accomodations (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE BB Allied Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5464.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Atlanta Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1597.5 Assigned Atlanta Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 1813.6 Assigned /CARE A4 Bagaria Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 256.6 Reaffirmed Bagherwal Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from 4.61 CR) Birlasoft (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 350 Assigned Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE D 97.5 Assigned Ltd Dhruv Craft Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.7 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 7.17 CR) Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.300 crore) Emerald Lands (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1650 Assigned Energy Development Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Flotech Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.1 Reaffirmed Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 165.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 70 Assigned Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B+ 75 Revised from Based) CARE BB J. B. And Brothers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3130 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Roadlines LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 36 Assigned Jitendra Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned K. Koteswara Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40.2 Assigned Keimed Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile 'Keimed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 582.7 Reaffirmed Ltd KG Denim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 346.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 54 CR) Lucky Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd. (Erstwhile Keimed Limited) M/S Unity Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Assigned Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya LT Bonds, Series I CARE BBB+(SO) 1344.8 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Option C Maharashtra Water Conservation LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 1.6 Reaffirmed Corporation III Option C Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 170 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12 crore) @backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd(Erstwhile Keimed Limited) National Plastic Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ NSL Cotton Corporation Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 370 Revised from CARE BB+ Palepu Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+(SO) 230 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 crore) @backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (Erstwhile Keimed Limited) Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.7 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 12.18 CR) Plaza Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12 crore) Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3985.6 Reaffirmed Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Assigned /CARE A3 RMN Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 300 Revised from Based) CARE BBB- RMN Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 83.4 Revised from CARE BBB- RMN Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non CARE BB+ 1200 Revised from Fund Based) CARE BBB- RSM Sapthagiri Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 436.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.22.78 crore) S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 412.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 38.38 crore) Sagardeep Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.4 Revised from CARE BB- Scope E- Knowledge Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 67.8 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Assigned Subordinated Tier II bonds/NCDs (Series VII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA- 3000 Assigned (Series VII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA(SO) 2000 Assigned (Series VI)* * proposed to be partially backed by fixed deposit to the extent of 22.5% Sujali Tea & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.8 Reaffirmed Timex Art Decor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Unique Fur N Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.1 Reaffirmed Vardhman Pharma Distributors Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 167.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13.75 crore) @backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd. (Erstwhile Keimed Limited). Vishal Structurals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 256 Revised from Based) CARE BBB+ Vishal Structurals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 23.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from 3.61 CR) Vishal Structurals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Non CARE BBB- 431 Revised from Fund Based) CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from 30.10 crore) Welspun Pipes, Inc LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2062.5 Assigned Welspun Pipes, Inc LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 488.5 Reaffirmed @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by the parent company, Welspun Corp Ltd. (rated CARE AA-/A1+), to the lenders of Welspun Pipes, Inc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)