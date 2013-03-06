Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Camron International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Iris Computers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 215 Reaffirmed M/S. R. Kuppuswamy ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Sanghavi Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.03cr) Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.00) Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardor International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Asf Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd (Formerly LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2932.2 Assigned Canton Buildwell Pvt Ltd) (SO)* * Backed by escrow of receivables from Ericsson India Global Services India Pvt Ltd; IBM India Pvt Ltd; IBM Daksh Business Process Services Pvt Ltd; Annik Technologies Services Pvt Ltd; and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) along with a Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) Bengal D. C. Paul Housing Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 109.9 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 20.00cr) Bhagwati Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Camron International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Capital First Ltd. Perpetual debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned issue Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2880 Revised from CARE BBB Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA (SO) 26000 Reaffirmed Programme * *Backed by the proposed unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India (GoI). Designco Bk Fac - - Suspended Doaba Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dvs Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gogad Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrawn Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hanuman Foods Bk Fac CARE B /CARE - Suspended A4 Hanuman Rice Mills Bk Fac CARE B /CARE - Suspended A4 Infinium Det-Chem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ircon International Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA / 31350 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs.3,011.58 crore) Iris Computers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 810.8 Reaffirmed Iris Computers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 K.C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk facility CARE B - Suspended L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Compulsorily CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Redeemable Non- Convertible Cumulative PS (enhanced from Rs.300 crore L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.750 crore M/S. R. Kuppuswamy LT Bk Fac CARE B 248.2 Assigned Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended /CARE A4+ Patel Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 407.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.34.89 crore) Patel Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 2600 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.163.45 crore) Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 221.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17.31cr) Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 305 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 32.00cr) Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 75 Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Sanghavi Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 840 Reaffirmed Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 244.9 Reaffirmed Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 160.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13.54cr) Shrirang Kisanlal Sarda LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 106.5 Assigned Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.00cr) Sps Metal Cast & Alloys Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended /CARE A4+ Stan Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Assigned Suraj Fabrics Industries Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Assigned Vadinar Ports & Terminal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6500* Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB/CAREA3 *including non fund based facility of Rs.340 crore as a sublimit of Term Loan Vardhman Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.