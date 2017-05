Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Bell Flower Trading Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Centrum Direct Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Cream Jewellery ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed DP Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 150 Reaffirmed Essencia Beverages Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Gujarat Industries Power Company ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4350 Reaffirmed Ltd Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3000 Reaffirmed Mjr Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Namco Commodities Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 950 Reaffirmed Nandi Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-fund CARE D 10 Revised from Based CARE A4 (Enhanced from 0.50cr) Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Ozzy Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt. Ltd. Purvanchal Milk Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 290 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.40 crore) Sahanu Sponge And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Tilaknagar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42.4 Reaffirmed Bansal Sanitary Stores Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Bell Flower Trading Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 179 Assigned Centrum Direct Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 660 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B- 700 Assigned Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 90 Assigned Deesan Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Essencia Beverages Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Gujarat Industries Power Company LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10163.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Industries Power Company Long -term/ST Bk CARE A+ /CARE 1746.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac A1+ Image Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.1 Assigned Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4789.9 Reaffirmed Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE D 3320 Reaffirmed Fac Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 279.6 Assigned Little Flower Hospital Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 276.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.30.42Cr) Maharashtra Krishna Valley LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 4396.9 Withdrawn Development Corporation 2001/A Maharashtra Krishna Valley LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 14 Reaffirmed Development Corporation 2003/A Manil Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 Assigned Mittal Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 408.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.12.50 crore) Mittal Appliances Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE BBB/CARE 1900 Reaffirmed Fac A3+ (enhanced by Rs.55 crore) MJR Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 124 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00) MKC Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.3 Revised from CARE BB+ MKC Infrastructure Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE B+/CARE 650 Revised from Fac A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.1 Assigned N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 6 Assigned Fac A4 Namco Commodities Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Revised from CARE BB- Nandi Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 46.6 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 6.83CR) Nandi Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE D 80 Revised from CARE BB- Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76 Reaffirmed Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Neelkanth Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 59.7 Assigned Ozzy Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 241.1 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 20.96CR) P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 138.2 Revised from Co. Pvt. Ltd. CARE BB (reduced from Rs. 15.65 crore) P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing Long -term/ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 200 Revised from Co. Pvt. Ltd. Fac A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Punya Gold India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended BBB-/CARE A3 Purvanchal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.17CR) Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 95 Revised from (Facility 3)* CARE AA- (SO) *backed by Letter of Comfort from Srei Infrastructur *backed by Letter of Comfort from Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (Srei, rated CA e Finance Limited Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A 360 Revised from (Facility 4)* (SO)/CARE A1 CARE AA-(SO) (SO) / CARE A+(SO) *backed by Letter of Comfort from Srei Infrastructur *backed by Letter of Comfort from Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (Srei, rated CA e Finance Limited Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 507.8 Revised from (Facility 1) CARE BBB+ Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 340 Revised from (Facility 2) BBB-/CARE A3 CARE BBB+/CARE A2 Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 136.6 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from Rs.0.71 crore) S.M.P Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sahanu Sponge And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Senthur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 82.8 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA 3000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA 26000 Assigned Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 117.5 Assigned Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB+ 806.7 Reaffirmed Tilaknagar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4250 Reaffirmed Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1497.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.165.42 crore) Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.19.85 Crore) Valecha Lm Toll Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2110 Revised from CARE BBB Vidyasagar & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 227.8 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Vishwanath Transformers Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 120 Revised from Fac A4 CARE BBB-/CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.