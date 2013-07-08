Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Brightest Circle Jewellery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 2300 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Century Textiles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CPs CARE A1+ % 2000 Corporation Ltd Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1170 Reaffirmed Gitanjali Exports Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 2050 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Gitanjali Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 26450 Revised from CARE A2 Housing Development Finance ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 93660 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd ST NCDs CARE A1+ (SO) 250 Withdrawn IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO)* 750 Reaffirmed *Based on Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd Lipi Data Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 650 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.84 crore) Magma Fincorp Ltd. ST debt (including CARE A1+ 17500 REAffirmed CP)* * carved out of working capital limits (reduced from 2,250 crs) Magma Fincorp Ltd. ST debt (including CARE A1+ 10000 REAffirmed CP) Mmtc Gitanjali Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 300 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3500 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CP CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed United Phosphorus Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed United Phosphorus Ltd CP# CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed # The aggregate of CP and other working capital borrowings should be within the sanctioned working capital limits Veekay Plast ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Natural Resources (India) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE - Suspended A4 Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 370 Reaffirmed /CAREA4+ Asmi Jewellery India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 4000 Revised from /CARE A3 (SO) CARE A-(SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended /CARE A3+ Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE - Suspended A4 Bhatia Global Trading Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Brightest Circle Jewellery Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1950 Revised from /CARE A3(SO) CARE A-(SO) /CARE A2 (SO) Century Textiles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 55569.2 Reaffirmed Century Textiles And Industries Ltd NCD issue* CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCD CARE AA 5000 Ratings Corporation Ltd placed on Credit Watch (Reduced from 550cr) Desai Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 71 Assigned Dion Global Solutions Ltd PTC (PTC)* CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed * PTCs issued by a trust backed by assignment of Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) issued by Dion Global Solutions Ltd. and additionally backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd (RHC),Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd. The Corporate guarantors will be jointly and severally liable for the performance of the Corporate Guarantee. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. LT Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5428 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 2580 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Escorts Heart Institute & Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Assigned Centre Ltd Foundation For Life Sciences And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 328 Assigned Business Management Gili India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 3750 Revised from /CARE A3(SO) CARE A-(SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) Gitanjali Brands Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 4500 Revised from /CARE A3 (SO) CARE A-(SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) Gitanjali Exports Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 8300 Revised from CARE A-(SO)/ Gitanjali Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 31881.1 Revised from CARE A- Gitanjali Gems Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 1093.7 Revised from CARE A- Globaltek Prosolutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BBB- Housing Development Finance CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 64500 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance CorporatioIssuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) - Reaffirmed Ltd Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1750 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT NCDs CARE A- 2000 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+% 169355.6 Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A2 Magma Fincorp Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA 8345 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt (reduced from 884.5CR) Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 5 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 1000 Assigned Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd. Redeemable PS CARE AA 910 REAffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed CARE AA 440 REAffirmed Redeemable PS Magma Fincorp Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 805 REAffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Perpetual CARE AA- 495 REAffirmed Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Perpetual CARE AA- 500 Assigned Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA+ 22380 Reaffirmed Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 620 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Redeemable Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 87104 REAffirmed A1+ (reduced from 8,820.3CR) Magma Fincorp Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA+/CARE 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds A1+ Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5304.5 Reaffirmed Musaddilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed^ ^ Rating suspension revoked Pune-Sholapur Road Development Co. LtdLT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 9576.8 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd.Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned SRR E-City LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Surewin Marketing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Withdrawn A4 Tata Teleservices Ltd NCD CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Tata Teleservices Ltd NCD CARE A+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3282.2 Reaffirmed Tripple Star Agri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 147.9 Assigned United Phosphorus Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed 550.(Reduced from 655CR) United Phosphorus Ltd NCDs - II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed United Phosphorus Ltd NCDs - III CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed United Phosphorus Ltd Long / ST Fac CARE AA+/CARE 11000 Reaffirmed A1+ Veekay Plast LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Vihaan Reco - Met LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)