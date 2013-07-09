Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Pigments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 340 Revised from CARE A4 Bs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4610 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.382 crore) Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 5225 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Mpm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Assigned Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.75 crore) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Somnath Commosales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur CD programme CARE A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed Yeshodeep Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AA (FD) 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Pigments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 240 Revised from CARE B Bs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4965.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.331.63 crore) Bs Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 6250 Reaffirmed A3 Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. LT Bk Fac- Working CARE AA- 4000 Assigned Capital limits Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2548 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd LT NCD CARE A- 2000 Reaffirmed Makro Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 360 Assigned Mohijuli Tea Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66 Assigned Mpm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 187.7 Assigned Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 69.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.7.02 crore) Rlj Concast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 141.3 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from Rs8.59 Cr) Shrenuj & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1120 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs Issue (NCD) -ICARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - II CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - III CARE AA 750 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - IV CARE AA 7500 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - V CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - VI CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - VII CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Issue - I Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue - II Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 600 Reaffirmed Issue - III Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.NCD CARE AA+ 108500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.Subordinated CARE AA+ 27500 Reaffirmed Debenture Somnath Commosales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Yeshodeep Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)