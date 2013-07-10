Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bedmutha Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 444.6 Assigned Dhoot Transmissions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 115 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.00CR) ICICI Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ % 540 Super Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 600 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bedmutha Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2502.1 Assigned Dhoot Transmissions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 864.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 49.42) Dhoot Transmissions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE BBB+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A2 * Bank facilities amounting to Rs.5 crore have been reclassified from long-term facility to long-term/short-term facility due to change in the nature of the facility. ICICI Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 211930 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 37000 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 2010 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds ICICI Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 12990 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (erstwhile ICICI Ltd.) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 2478 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) J J Hi Tech Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.7 Assigned JMT Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 1280.6 NVR Infrastructure And Services Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 720 Assigned Ltd. Satyam Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Assigned Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 34 Reaffirmed Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 1510 Reaffirmed A1+ Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 359.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.36.95 crore) Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1103.6 Reaffirmed A4 Utkal Alumina International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 49060 Revised from CARE BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)