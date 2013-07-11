Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Himachal Futuristic Communications ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1700 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 110.0cr) Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1730 Revised from CARE A2 (enhance from Rs.120.00 crore) Meneta Automotive Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Himachal Futuristic Communications LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3159.2 Revised from Ltd CARE B (enhanced from 305.5cr) Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5971.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.331.67 crore) Meneta Automotive Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 535.5 Assigned Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C / Suspended CARE A4- Reliance Industries Ltd. LT/ST NCD/ CP CARE AAA / 50000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Santoshi Barrier Film India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.4 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series I) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed (Series III) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 225CR) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series I) CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series II) CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series III) CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series IV) CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series V) CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series VI) CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series VII) CARE AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series VIII) CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Series IX) CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)