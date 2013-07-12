Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.9 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned I G Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 335 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.225 Cr) Janani Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Magnum Vinimay Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Santoshi Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Uttam Value Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13900 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposits* CARE AAA (FD) 2000 Reaffirmed (SO) * backed by Letter of Comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 20000 Reaffirmed (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41.3 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 131500 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 8500 Assigned A1+ Educomp Infrastructure & School NCDs * CARE D 1050 Revised from Management Ltd CARE C (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Solutions Ltd NCDs CARE D 2000 Revised from CARE C I G Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 165 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.160 Cr) ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds CARE AAA 32000 Reaffirmed ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Bonds CARE AAA 1650 Reaffirmed ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 12860 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of Comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Bonds*CARE AAA (SO) 3350 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of Comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Infrastructure Debt Fund Scheme debt fund Schemes CARE AAA Assigned Series 1-A (MF-IDF) Infrastructure Debt Fund Scheme debt fund Schemes CARE AAA Assigned Series 1-B (MF-IDF) Infrastructure Debt Fund Scheme debt fund Schemes CARE AAA Assigned Series 1-C (MF-IDF) Janani Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Magnum Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49 Assigned North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs CARE AAA(SO)@ 2916 Reaffirmed @based on the structured payment mechanism of the NCD's repayment Santoshi Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Swami Automotives Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - Withdrawn Uttam Value Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9132.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)