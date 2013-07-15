Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amtek Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 1180
Amtek Auto Ltd CP/ Shortterm debt CARE A1+ % 3500
(Carved out of
working capital limits)
Amtek Auto Ltd CP/ ST debt CARE A1+ % 1500
Arya Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned
Masscorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)% 2900
Mohan Spintex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 104.1 Assigned
Raj Infrastructure Development India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Raj Promoters And Civil Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned
Ltd
R.S. Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5.2 Assigned
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned
Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2050 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amtek Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA % 42262.6*
*Including External Commercial Borrowings of USD350 mn converted @ Rs.54.75 per USD
Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs (various CARE AA % 15700
issues)
Arya Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.4 Assigned
Gajraj Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 231.5 Assigned
Ge Capital Services India Ltd PTC CARE AA+ (SO) - Withdrawn
Masscorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)% 100
Mohan Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1891 Assigned
Mp Border Checkpost Development Co.LtdLong-TL CARE BBB /CARE 9450 Reaffirmed
A3
(with sublimit of Rs.397.5 crore for LC/BG issuance
P.P. Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Bk facility - - Withdrawn
R.S. Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.7 Assigned
Raj Infrastructural Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 169.3 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
Raj Infrastructure Development India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1068.9 Assigned
Raj Promoters And Civil Engineers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.1 Assigned
Ltd
Sai Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.6 Assigned
Sanghvi Innovative Academy LT Bk Fac CARE D 104.2 Assigned
Sanghvi International Education SocietLT Bk Fac CARE D 44.1 Assigned
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.8 Assigned
Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT unsecured bonds CARE A+ 313.4 Withdrawn
Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 750 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
