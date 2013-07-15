Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 1180 Amtek Auto Ltd CP/ Shortterm debt CARE A1+ % 3500 (Carved out of working capital limits) Amtek Auto Ltd CP/ ST debt CARE A1+ % 1500 Arya Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned Masscorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)% 2900 Mohan Spintex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 104.1 Assigned Raj Infrastructure Development India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raj Promoters And Civil Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Ltd R.S. Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5.2 Assigned Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2050 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA % 42262.6* *Including External Commercial Borrowings of USD350 mn converted @ Rs.54.75 per USD Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs (various CARE AA % 15700 issues) Arya Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.4 Assigned Gajraj Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 231.5 Assigned Ge Capital Services India Ltd PTC CARE AA+ (SO) - Withdrawn Masscorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)% 100 Mohan Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1891 Assigned Mp Border Checkpost Development Co.LtdLong-TL CARE BBB /CARE 9450 Reaffirmed A3 (with sublimit of Rs.397.5 crore for LC/BG issuance P.P. Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Bk facility - - Withdrawn R.S. Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.7 Assigned Raj Infrastructural Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 169.3 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Raj Infrastructure Development India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1068.9 Assigned Raj Promoters And Civil Engineers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.1 Assigned Ltd Sai Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.6 Assigned Sanghvi Innovative Academy LT Bk Fac CARE D 104.2 Assigned Sanghvi International Education SocietLT Bk Fac CARE D 44.1 Assigned Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.8 Assigned Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT unsecured bonds CARE A+ 313.4 Withdrawn Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 750 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)