Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARB Bearings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 117.5 Assigned Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Namco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1909.8 Assigned Narayan Cotgin Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Panem Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R. P Wood Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Ray Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Vellapally Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 900 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 65.3 Assigned /CARE A3(SO) @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited Akshar Developers LT Bk Fac CARE D 1073 Revised from CARE BB- Akshar Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 270 Revised from CARE BB Arb Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 134.2 Assigned Arb Bearings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6.5 Assigned /CARE A2 Asian Roller Bearings LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 50 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee provided by ARB Bearings Limited (ARB) Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- 12000 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE AA 560 Assigned Cumulative Redeemable Non-CPS (Series V) Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA 750 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt (Series I) (reduced from Rs.100 Cr) Namco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1946 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotgin Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Navayuga Dibang Infra Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2300 Reaffirmed Panem Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160 Reaffirmed R. P Wood Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.9 Assigned Ray Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Assigned Spectrum Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 174 Assigned Vellapally Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)