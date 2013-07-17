Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Oswal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 105 Assigned Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Krishana Phoschem Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned /CARE A3 Oswal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 390 Assigned Oswal Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 295 Assigned /CARE A3+ Param Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 144.9 Reaffirmed Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE B+ 1000 Assigned Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE B+ 350 Assigned Spectra Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 116.5 Assigned Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 881.4 Assigned Suvarna Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.3 Assigned The Hind Samachar Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE A- 262.7 Assigned The Hind Samachar Ltd LT Bk Fac CC CARE A- 380 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)