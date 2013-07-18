Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 247.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs 2.74 crore) Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned (non-fund based) Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+(SO) - Withdrawn Sri Sai Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alucast Autoparts Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL and CARE D 496.7 Revised from CC) CARE B Alucast Autoparts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 370 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Edu Smart Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1887.6 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO)* * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 353.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 218.7 Assigned Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd LT Fac (fund based)CARE BB+ 3808 Assigned San & Co LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 75 Assigned Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE D 404 Assigned Sri Sai Traders Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 20 Assigned CARE A4 Ujjawal Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Wainganga Expressway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3280 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)