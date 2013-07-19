Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Pvt Ltd CPs CARE A1+ (SO)* 250 Assigned
*Based on credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance
Ltd (DHFL)
Ashirbad Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned
Cenlub Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Safetec Healthcare & Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32 Assigned
Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned
Special Steel Wire Rope Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashirbad Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.8 Assigned
Care Corupack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127 Assigned
Cenlub Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned
Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A2 PTC& CARE AA-(SO) Assigned
& Series A2 PTCs are rated on an ultimate payment basis.
Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AAA(SO) Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA 7500 Revised from
CARE AA-
India Infoline Finance Ltd. Long - term Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 166.7 Revised from
CARE AA-
[Reduced from Rs. 33.33 crore]
Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned
Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended
Magma Fincorp Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE AA(SO) - Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd. Series A2 PTCs CARE AA(SO) - Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd. Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) 120.1 Assigned
Facility (SL)
Patel Phoschem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185 Assigned
Proctor Marketing Pvt Ltd. Bk facility - - Withdrawn
Safetec Healthcare & Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 371.1 Assigned
Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89.6 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA(SO) - Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) 205.2 Assigned
Facility (SL)
Special Steel Wire Rope Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 55 Assigned
Trident Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
