Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd proposed CARE A1+ 500 Withdrawn standalone CP (CP) issue Dolbi'S Granite Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Hng Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ginning Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Kadevi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1004.8 Revised from CARE D Multilink ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Shipyard Ltd Bk Fac, NCDs and CARE BB / Suspended CP CARE A4 Corum Hospitality LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.8 Assigned Dolbi'S Granite Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 76.1 Assigned Eskay Resorts (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Essel Walajahpet Poonamallee Toll RoadLT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE BBB (SO) 10200 Assigned Pvt Ltd (@ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL, rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ (Reaffirmed in March 2013). Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd issuer rating CARE BB+ (Is) Notice of Withdrawal Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 922.2 Revised from CARE BB(SO) Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 220 Revised from CARE A4(SO) Hng Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4678 Revised from CARE BBB Hng Float Glass Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Rating revised from CARE BBB /CARE A3 Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT-Proposed CARE A 1000 Assigned Secured NCD Jalaram Ginning Factory LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A490 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00) K. S. Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 18.3 Assigned K. S. Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 70 Assigned K.S. Cotex (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 17.9 Assigned K.S. Cotex (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 67.4 Assigned Kadevi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1206.9 Revised from CARE D Mentor India Ltd. Bk Fac - Suspended Mfl Direct Assignment Aug'10 - I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Mfl Direct Assignment Aug'10 - I Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) Withdrawn Facility Multilink LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Radhe Govind Kripa Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 595 Assigned Shantha Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 427 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 32.50 Cr) Shree Krishna Stone Quarry LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72 Assigned Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/ Suspended CARE A4 United Metachem Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B +/ 80 Assigned CARE A4 Vaibhav Laxmi Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 180 Assigned White Pearls Hotels & Investments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Ltd Wind World (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/ Suspended CARE A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.