Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Celite Tyre Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Assigned Global Heavy Engineering Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Assigned Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Revised from CARE D Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 256.8 Assigned Mandli Ltd Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A2 1750 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from 75.00 crore) Sona Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Unifab Engineering Project Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Vindhya Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A3 1275 Reaffirmed Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharathi Soap Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 92.4 Assigned Celite Tyre Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.2 Assigned Global Heavy Engineering Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.5 Assigned Katihar Medical College LT Bk Fac CARE BB+% 170 Revised from CARE BBB Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 Cr) Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 135.2 Revised from CARE D Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 100 Revised from CARE D Nilaykumar And Bros. Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1474.6 Assigned Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 4768.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 526.88 crore) Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 145.00 crore) Sona Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 68 Assigned Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Unifab Engineering Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 18.9 Assigned Unix Connections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)