Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.I. Automotors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Assigned Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Magma Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Nuaire Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Amrit Cement Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Cement Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3610.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 277.98 cr) Balaji Mobitech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50cr) Btc Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Assigned C.I. Automotors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78 Assigned C.I. Finlease Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Cleta Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. Secured NCD - I^ CARE BB+ (SO) 750 Reaffirmed ^Backed by Personal Guarantee of the promoter Mr. Sameer Gehlaut and structured payment mechanism with Non-Disposal Undertaking of listed shares of Indiabulls group owned by the promoter. Cleta Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. Secured NCD - II^ CARE BB+ (SO) 1000 Assigned ^Backed by Personal Guarantee of the promoter Mr. Sameer Gehlaut and structured payment mechanism with Non-Disposal Undertaking of listed shares of Indiabulls group owned by the promoter. Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 20 Assigned A4 Jaydeep Chem Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 303.9 Assigned Magma Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 191.8 Assigned Nuaire Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.5 Assigned Shambhu Mahadev Sugar And Allied Bk facility CARE BB- - Assigned Industries Ltd Whitelotus Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 273.1 Assigned