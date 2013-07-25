Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCM Shriram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 789.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 76.12 crore) Gurunanak Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Jewelex International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5 Assigned Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned SKA Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+(SO) - Withdrawn Sundaram Jewelry ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Harsh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51 Assigned B.B. Shah Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Chairman Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Assigned Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4029.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 415.37 crore) Fine Pet And Caps LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.6 Assigned Gurunanak Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Assigned Jewelex International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380 Assigned Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 149.2 Assigned Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C / 250 Assigned CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)