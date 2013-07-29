Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cords Cable Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA3 302.5 Reaffirmed Gangamai Industries And Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Ltd Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 490CR) Greenply Industries Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 450 Reaffirmed CP)* *by earmarking fund-based working capital limit India Cartons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19 Assigned Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) - Withdrawn Trust December 2012 A Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Borrowings for CARE A1+ 60000 Assigned FY14 Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Jindal Saw Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 36500 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd ST Debt (Including CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed CPs)/NCD Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Loha Ispaat Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Grade - Reaffirmed 3 Mmtc Gitanjali Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) - Suspended Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 92 Reaffirmed Space Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Vids Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Roads Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Abhijeet Toll Road Karnataka Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) - Suspended Asmi Jewellery India Ltd Bk Fac CARE - Suspended BBB-(SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Brightest Circle Jewellery Ltd Bk Fac CARE - Suspended BBB-(SO)/CARE A3 (SO) City Cat Overseas Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4 + Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 399 Reaffirmed Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1520 Reaffirmed A3 Gangamai Industries And Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2396.5 Assigned Ltd Gangamai Industries And Constructions LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 100 Assigned Ltd A4 Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 195 Assigned Gili India Ltd Bk Fac CARE - Suspended BBB-(SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Gitanjali Brands Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)/ - Suspended CARE A2(SO) Gitanjali Exports Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE - Suspended A-(SO)/CARE A2(SO) Gitanjali Gems Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2- Suspended Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6004.5 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 478.4CR) India Cartons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 151030 Assigned Programme for FY14 James Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 782.8 Assigned Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 230.3 Assigned Jindal Saw Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 16346.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,327.48CR) Jindal Saw Ltd NCD-I CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd NCD-II CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd NCD-III CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd Proposed NCD-IV CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Jk Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 393 Assigned Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Maharishi Institute Of Creative LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 154.3 Assigned Intelligence Nandan Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 320 Assigned Nathani Parekh Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3000 Assigned Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 346 Reaffirmed Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 900 Revised from CARE BB+ Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31.5 Reaffirmed Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd LT/ Short-term Bk CARE BB-/CARE 37.5 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Roura Non Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd.Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Borrowing CARE AAA /CARE 370000 Reaffirmed programme for FY14 A1+ (includes short-term borrowings of Rs.5,000 crore*) * Sub-limit of short-term borrowings within the total borrowing programme has been increased from Rs. 2,500 crore to Rs. 5,000 crore Rushabh Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B+ Satadhar Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Shivaji Infrastructure Services Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE D 20.6 Assigned Shivaji Infrastructure Services Pvt LtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 31 Assigned Space Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1451.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 131.95cr) Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1462.5 Revised from A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ (enhanced from128.25cr) The Clearing Corporation Of India Ltd Non Convertible CARE AAA (RPS) 500 Withdrawn Cumulative Redeemable PS Trishul Developers facility CARE BB - Withdrawn Vids Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B 10.1 Assigned Vinay Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 - Suspended Viraj Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 481.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 