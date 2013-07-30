Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dharmanandan Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Hilton Metal Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed National Bulk Handling Corporation LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 2470 Assigned Neosym Industry Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 @the ratings have been removed from Notice of Withdrawal on the request of the company Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A3 Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LST bonds CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 278 Reaffirmed Varanasi Auto Sales Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10.44 Assigned Angel Feeds LT Bk Fac CARE B- 82.5 Assigned Dharmanandan Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Harmilap Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned Hilton Metal Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from CARE B Jindal Itf Ltd NCD I CARE AA-(SO) 1100 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd NCD II CARE AA-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd NCD III CARE AA-(SO) 613 Assigned Jindal Itf Ltd PTCs CARE AA-(SO) 896 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) (reduced from 100 cr) Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3037.5 Reaffirmed Mangla Hoists Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.6 Assigned Mangla Hoists Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13186.5 Reaffirmed N Gopaldas Gems & Jewellery Exports PvLT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Ltd National Bulk Handling Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 1056.2 Assigned Neosym Industry Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Revised from CARE BBB @the ratings have been removed from Notice of Withdrawal on the request of the company Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 479 Revised from CARE BBB Ram Kumar Narwani LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.3 Assigned Ram Kumar Narwani LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Sathyasree Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 54 Revised from CARE B Shree Balaji Warehouse LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE B+ 118.8 Assigned Shri Jalaram Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2719.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.152.50 cr) Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LLT unsecured bonds^- 313.4 Withdrawn ^ CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term unsecured bonds of TFCI aggregating to Rs. 31.34 crore with immediate effect as the company has fully repaid the bonds under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LLT unsecured CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed subordinated Bonds Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LLT unsecured bonds CARE A+ 6815 Reaffirmed Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3779.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 338.87 cr) Varanasi Auto Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)